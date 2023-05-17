Gangland thug exacts violent prison revenge on crazed killer James McVeigh

It’s understood Hugh Boyce has been settling scores with members of slain crime boss Malcolm McKeown’s gang

Gangland thug Hugh Boyce exacted some jailhouse revenge on crazed killer James McVeigh for threatening him on behalf of slain drug boss Malcolm McKeown.

Sources at Maghaberry have revealed to the Sunday World how McVeigh, serving life for the murder of Paul Smyth, was attacked recently as he went for a visit inside the maximum-security prison.

McVeigh has a notorious reputation for dishing out beatings – and last year it was reported he battered loyalist Dee Coleman after trying to extort money from the former UDA boss.

But McVeigh met his match recently after he was punched in the face several times by hulking thug Boyce, who was back behind bars after he was involved in a drink driving rampage in which he narrowly missed two children after a hit-and-run and later headbutted a cop.

It’s understood Boyce has been settling scores with members of slain crime boss Malcolm McKeown’s gang, but McVeigh was top of his list as it was reportedly him who delivered a threat to Boyce as he awaited trial for orchestrating arson attacks on cars belonging to serving cops in mid-Ulster.

McKeown sent foot soldiers to court when Boyce was appearing on the attacks on the police cars.

James McVeigh

It’s understood Malcolm McKeown had been involved in those cop car attacks as well and had sent men to the court as a “warning” to Boyce not to turn Queen’s evidence and give up the rest of the gang.

“McVeigh was the man who delivered a threat to Boyce and told him if he opened his mouth he and his family would be attacked,” said a jail source.

“Boyce is a psycho and with Malcolm McKeown no longer around to give protection to his old gang members, Boyce is taking the opportunity to get his revenge.

“He was back inside for some driving offence, I think there was a crash and he left the scene or something but the first chance he got with McVeigh, he laid into him.

“They were passing each other during visiting time so it was completely opportunistic. Boyce punched him at least five times in the head while shouting at him about making threats.

“It only lasted about 30 seconds and McVeigh was caught completely unaware. He hadn’t a clue what hit him.”

We have revealed previously how 33-year-old career criminal Boyce had once been named in court as Malcolm McKeown’s number two but the pair had fallen out before McKeown was gunned down in a suspected drugs feud four years ago.

Boyce had already taken revenge on McKeown’s son Malcolm Jr two years ago when he attacked him as he sat in his car at a petrol station in Lurgan.

He was approached by Boyce who had got out of a BMW X5 and then proceeded to open McKeown’s car door and immediately punched him in the face.

Upon exiting the car, McKeown was kneed and punched once more by Boyce.

The Sunday World confronted Boyce and asked him about the attack on McKeown Jr.

He told us when asked: “Who told you about that? It’s nothing to do with you. It happened yeah but it’s all been dealt with in court already.”

Boyce was charged and pleaded guilty to the assault and a court was told the attack stemmed from a “long running argument or feud”.

The court was told when McKeown questioned Boyce on the assault, he was told that it was "because of what happened in court years ago".

When police later spoke to Boyce, he told them: "I put my hands up, guilty".

Deranged killer James McVeigh went from doting-new-dad to drugged-up killer in the space of a few months.

Malcolm McKeown

The 33-year-old – jailed for life last year for the cold-blooded murder of Paul Smyth - had just become a father for the first time to a new son in February 2019.

But serial offender McVeigh had once shared a jail cell with his gang boss Malcolm McKeown Sr and jail sources have revealed the pair became “very close” with McVeigh idolizing McKeown.

McVeigh went on a drug-fueled rampage which saw him not only murder Lisburn man Paul Smyth but four days later was involved in a shooting at the home of a Lisburn couple using the same shotgun used to kill the 50-year-old.

Four days after killing Mr Smyth, remorseless killer McVeigh took to social media to post pictures of him waving wads of cash along with his two accomplices – cash believed to have been stolen from his murder victim who he’d blasted in the chest at close range.

McVeigh was told he will spend at least the next 18 years in jail for the murder of vulnerable Lisburn man four years ago.

Last summer it was reported McVeigh was involved in a scrap with notorious loyalist Dee Coleman in which Coleman was beaten up.

However, sources close to Coleman, who reportedly runs a lucrative drugs racket inside Maghaberry Prison, have said it was Coleman who got the better of McVeigh.

What isn’t in doubt is the fact Hugh Boyce left McVeigh with a battered face recently inside the jail.

Boyce was jailed for five months in March for a shocking drink-drive rampage.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, remain and report a damage-only accident, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving without a licence, resisting police, assault on police, failing to provide a specimen of breath for a test and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

Last December cops attended an address in Markethill to a report of a hit and run involving an Audi and a Ford Fiesta.

Several witnesses identified the driver of the Audi as the defendant and witnessed it collide with the Ford Fiesta as it reversed from its driveway.

The witnesses challenged the defendant to stop, but he continued to drive off. In doing so, he mounted the pavement, “narrowly missing” two children aged 15 and 8.

There were several more incidents involving the Audi which was later located in Tandragee Golf Club, where the defendant became aggressive and had to be escorted from the building, during which time he attacked police.

District Judge Anne Marshall said that the defendant was charged with a “horrendous combination of offences.”

She commented: “There was a hit and run, he collided with a car, he narrowly missed two children and if he had struck them, obviously they could be dead or have life-changing injuries and he’d be in the Crown Court looking at years instead of months.

“To compound all of that, when he was being apprehended by the police, he headbutted a police officer…. Whilst his record isn’t the worst for driving, it is atrocious in terms of assaults, particularly on police.”

The judge imposed a total sentence of five months in custody and banned the defendant from driving for two years.