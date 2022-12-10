Gangland killer Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond also suspect in another Coolock murder

It is believed Redmond had claimed Davis – who he had previously been friendly with - owed him money for drugs and had refused to pay up.

THE volatile mobster jailed for life this week for Barry Wolverson’s murder is also suspected of ordering a hit on Jordan Davis.

Robbert ‘Roo’ Redmond and his sidekick Bernard Fogarty were both found guilty of the murder of Barry Wolverson in the Special Criminal Court on Monday.

The conviction means one of Ireland’s most dangerous and feared gangland criminals – ‘Roo’ Redmond – is now off the streets for the next two decades.

The Sunday World can reveal Redmond (34) is also a suspect in the shocking murder of Coolock dad Jordan Davis at the height of the Coolock feud.

Drug dealer and enforcer Redmond, according to sources, is suspected of arranging for Davis to be shot by gunman Wayne Cooney who is currently serving life for the callous shooting.

Wayne Cooney

It is believed Redmond had claimed Davis – who he had previously been friendly with - owed him money for drugs and had refused to pay up.

In the lead up to Davis’s murder, Redmond is believed to have made a number of threats to him warning he would be killed if he did not pay up.

Ultimately, Davis was gunned down by Cooney who acted as a gun-for-hire.

Redmond has never been charged with any role in Davis’s murder.

The 34-year-old has also been linked to killing of Eoin Boylan.

It is understood that Eoin Boylan was told he owed Redmond’s gang money before he was shot six times in the garden of his family home in Clonshaugh Avenue in November 2019.

Boylan had been travelling around the area with bodyguards in the run-up to his death and had survived a number of different attempts on his life.

However, he had remained in the area despite warnings.

Redmond himself has survived a number of attempts on his life, including narrowly escaping with his life when his pal was shot in the chest and leg at a house in the troubled feud zone.

Redmond was only 24 when he was given a five-year jail term after he was caught with almost €43,000 worth of heroin and cannabis.

During the court case it was heard he had been shot in the leg in March 2011, in a punishment shooting.

He brazenly told gardai that he was selling the drugs to make money and that he owed nothing to any other gang

He even detailed how he paid €6,000 for the nine ounces of heroin estimated to have been worth six times that amount a street value.

Redmond had been caught with the drugs in 2010 when he was just 21 years old and had a tick list in one of two apartments he was using with lines of names of people who owed him money for drugs.

Robert 'Ru' Redmond

Following his release from prison he spread fear in Coolock and was suspected of involvement in a number of shootings – along with Bernard Fogarty.

Redmond was also closely monitored by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), who made two significant seizures from him in August 2018 and January 2019.

In the High Court, Mr Justice Alex Owens gave permission to the CAB to sell Redmond's seized assets and put the proceeds into State coffers.

The assets included a 151 Audi A6 car, high-end watches and handbags, designer clothing and more than €36,000 in cash. The total value of the assets is estimated at €136,000.

Redmond was not present in court to hear that the State will seize the items, which include a diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet watch worth over €22,000, a Rolex watch valued at over €16,000, and a ladies Rolex Oyster Perpetual watch valued at over €21,000.

Designer goods worth €10,000 were also seized.

However, Fogarty and Redmond are now both behind bars for life for Mr Wolverson’s murder.

The court heard Mr Wolverson was a businessman who rented space at Madigan's Yard in Swords. His partner was expecting a child.

Mr Wolverson and Gerard Wildman were sitting in a car at the yard shortly before midday when Mr Wolverson was shot "several times". Mr Wolverson eventually died from cardiac arrest after being treated in a residential care facility while in a comatose state.

The two men had originally been charged before the non-jury court in April of last year with the attempted murder of Mr Wolverston, who died on February 21, 2021 after a 13-month spell in hospital in a comatose state.

Redmond could only be known as "AB" during the trial as he had other matters pending before the courts that have since been dealt with.

Both men were also found guilty of assault causing harm to Gerard Wildman, who was also shot, at Madigan's Yard on the same date.

Mr Wildman, who was shot in the lower back, refused to make a statement to gardaí in the matter.