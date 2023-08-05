Gang member who scammed over €200k from ATMs while on bail is jailed

Ovidiu Raducanu (38) was jailed for two years and nine months at Dublin Circuit Court for stealing over €8,500 from 11 different AIB bank machines.

A gang member was jailed this week for stealing thousands of euro from ATMs over four days in Dublin before later targeting UK machines and committing more than €200,000 worth of fraud.

Ovidiu Raducanu (38) was jailed for two years and nine months at Dublin Circuit Court for stealing over €8,500 from 11 different AIB bank machines.

Raducanu, with an address at Pinebrook Lawn, Huntstown, Dublin 15, pleaded guilty to 32 offences in total, including 15 of theft, seven of attempted theft and 10 of criminal damage, on dates between January 6 and 10, 2020.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard on Thursday that Raducanu, who is part of an international gang that has made a fortune targeting ATMs through various methods, caused €5,800 worth of damage to the bank machines while carrying out the frauds.

AIB never recovered the monies and remains at a total loss of €14,343, including the thefts and the criminal damage costs, the court heard.

After he was charged here, Raducanu skipped bail and fled to the UK where he committed more than £172,000 (€200,000) worth of fraud targeting cash machines there.

Raducanu was so prolific at ATM thefts that he became a top target of the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit (DCPCU), a specialist UK police unit sponsored by the banking and finance industry, that investigates criminals responsible for fraud.

Raducanu was jailed at the Old Bailey in London for four years and 10 months in June 2021 after being apprehended by UK cops.

Raducanu, who has 51 previous convictions in Ireland for offences such as burglary, assault causing harm, possessing controlled substances and road traffic offences, moved between Ireland and the UK while targeting ATMs.

UK police said he used a device known as a cash claw to steal funds from several cash machines across the UK between November 3, 2019 and August 12, 2020. By inserting the device into the cash machine, he was able to withdraw cash without it being debited to his card.

Footage from the ATM identified Raducanu and he was arrested in Nottingham in November 2020.

Marius Raducan also carried out ATM scams in the UK

He is part of a criminal network that includes his cousin Marius Raducan, who was also jailed after targeting 300 ATMs at various locations in England between November 2020 and March 2021 – by which stage Ovidiu had been arrested.

Marius, with an address at Roseta Road, New Basford, Nottingham, had also worked with Ovidiu on ATM scams including one where they inserted cameras onto the bank machine and stole unsuspecting customers’ cards after trapping them in the card slot.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson of the DCPCU, said Ovidiu Raducanu thought he could get away with committing ATM fraud across the UK.

Gardai were already looking for Ovidiu Raducanu by the time he had been jailed in the UK.

An investigating garda told the prosecution that Raducanu used a process of ‘transaction reversal fraud’ which involves using a genuine bank card to withdraw a very small amount of money.

A trapping device is then placed in the money slot while the bank card is removed and a gift card or loyalty card is inserted, the court heard.

A second transaction is then made for the highest possible amount that can be withdrawn, and this money comes down into the slot where it is manually removed.

The trapping device triggers a mechanism in the machine that detects an error in the card slot and recredits the bank account with the money that has been withdrawn.

Passing sentence, Judge Orla Crowe said it was a “canny scheme” as on someone’s bank account statement it looks like money has been debited and then re-credited.

Judge Crowe added that it was an aggravating factor in the case that Raducanu absconded to the UK after he was arrested, charged and bailed.

She set a headline sentence of three-and-a-half years but reduced this to two years and nine months, backdated to April 12, 2022.

The court heard that gardai began an investigation after AIB reported alleged thefts and criminal damage at 11 ATMs across Dublin, including in Sandymount, Firhouse, Killiney and Rathfarnham.

CCTV footage revealed two men going to ATM machines, and this was matched to GPS records for rented Go-Cars used by the men to travel between the bank machines.

Gardai found various cards left inside the machines, which were traced to bank accounts in Abu Dhabi and to a Revolut account.

The court heard that after he fled to the UK, Raducanu committed theft offences for which he was sentenced to four years.

Gardai liaised with police in the UK to issue a European Arrest Warrant, and Raducanu was returned to Ireland on the expiry of his jail sentence in the UK.

David Fleming BL, defending, said Raducanu had a “chequered work history” but has had some employment with manual handling and labouring.

Mr Fleming said that Raducanu was married with three children and that he has had very little relationship with his children because of his own deeds.

Mr Fleming said that although his client has struggled with drug addiction in the past, he claims that he is now clean.