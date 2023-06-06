Gang boss Liam Byrne’s partner jets into Mallorca from Ibiza after his arrest

Insiders have said his wife Simoan McEnroe was in Ibiza when he was arrested after leaving him with their two young relatives and island-hopping.

Liam Byrne, described by the NCA as a trusted member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, after he was arrested on Sunday. Photo: NCA/PA

Liam Byrne (left) with his brother David, who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel attack

KINAHAN Cartel gang boss Liam Byrne was arrested as he tucked into a meal at a Majorcan restaurant with two of his young relatives.

The 42-year-old, thought to be one of the most trusted members of the organised crime group, was eating alone with the youngsters when he was lifted.

Well-placed sources revealed overnight he had deliberately picked a table at the back of the large restaurant in Alcudia in the north-east of the island where he could watch people coming in and try to prepare himself for unexpected company.

The eatery has not been named.

Byrne, held on a UK-issued international arrest warrant on suspicion of firearms offences, remained in custody in Majorca early this morning following his Sunday evening arrest and it is not yet clear if he has already appeared before an extradition judge in a court hearing by videoconference.

The arrest was made by officers from a Madrid-based fugitives unit working with police from a Majorca-based organised crime squad.

Byrne is understood to have arrived in Majorca from his Dubai hideaway on May 26 using a false passport.

Insiders have said his wife Simoan McEnroe was in Ibiza when he was arrested after leaving him with their two young relatives and island-hopping.

Simoan, who is not involved in crime, is thought to have flown back to Majorca for a tearful reunion with the youngsters after learning her husband had been taken into custody.

A well-placed source said Byrne was “halfway through a meal” with his two young relatives when he was arrested.

“It was a large restaurant and he was sat at the back on a table where he had a good view of the entrance door.

“He was carrying no documentation on him when he was arrested. He didn’t resist arrest or claim to be someone he wasn’t.”

Another insider said: “His partner was in Ibiza and so he wanted to make sure in the first place that his children were left in safe hands.

“They were handed over to a friend.

“He came very quietly and everything went very smoothly.”

Officials at Spain’s Audiencia Nacional court, which deals with extradition proceedings, were unable to clarify overnight whether he had already appeared before a judge and indicated whether he had agreed to be sent back to the UK or said he would fight any forced return.

A source on the island said: “He is still in Majorca at the moment.”

The restaurant where Byrne was eating is understood to have a British name and has been described as an eatery which is popular with British and Irish holidaymakers and expat locals.

It emerged after his arrest the Kinahan network had suffered another blow with the arrest of another alleged member, Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh’s son Jack.

Confirming the two arrests after Spanish police published a statement about Byrne’s detention and released footage showing him being taken into custody, the UK’s National Crime Agency said: “Two men wanted by the National Crime Agency on suspicion of firearms offences have been arrested in Spain.

“Liam Byrne, 42, from Dublin, who is thought to be one of the most trusted members of the Kinahan organised crime group, was arrested on Sunday evening in the Alcudia area of Mallorca while eating in a restaurant with family members.

“He had flown into Palma Airport from Dubai, UAE, on the 26 May.

“Another suspected member of the crime group, Jack Kavanagh, 22, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was arrested by officers from the Spanish National Police last Tuesday (30 May) at Malaga Airport while transiting from Dubai to Turkey.

“The arrests follow an NCA intelligence-led investigation, supported by the Spanish National Police and officers from An Garda Siochana in Ireland.

“The NCA obtained Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TACA) warrants after EncroChat messages showed they were believed to be involved in the supply and acquisition of firearms.

“They are currently in custody while extradition proceedings continue.”

Kay Mellor, Regional Head of Investigations at the National Crime Agency said: “This investigation is part of the NCA’s ongoing work targeting the Kinahan crime group. Liam Byrne and Jack Kavanagh have been evading justice for a number of years, but have now been arrested in relation to serious firearms offences.

“We have an excellent relationship with the Spanish National Police and will continue to work closely with our international partners to ensure those who think they can stay under the radar have no place to hide.”

Earlier in the day Spain’s National Police said in a statement, where it referred to Byrne although he was not named: “National Police officers have arrested in Majorca a dangerous Irish fugitive who is a member of the Kinahan clan and was a priority of the UK’s National Crime Agency, for leading a criminal organisation involved in weapons trafficking in the UK.

“The fugitive led the weapons trafficking organisation which bought pistols and submachine guns to then sell to other organisations.

“Many of the weapons were bought with systems that didn’t leave fingerprints to be able to commit crimes and complicate police work.

“Such was the size of the organisation that it received an order from another organisation for 14 firearms in a single batch.

“During the NCA’s investigation in Great Britain and Northern Ireland several members of the organisation this man belongs to were arrested for these crimes and for drugs trafficking, and a hideout with several handguns, submachine guns and a large amount of ammunition was discovered.

“The fugitive fled to Dubai after the NCA investigation finished and enough evidence was accumulated against him, and there he continued enjoying a luxury lifestyle and leading the organisation from a distance.

“After a lengthy investigation the NCA discovered the fugitive had recently travelled to Majorca to meet up secretly with his family, and British police contacted the Spanish National Police’s specialist fugitive unit to make inquiries on his whereabouts.

“Officers were able through inquiries to locate a vehicle he could be using.

“After focusing the search on that area, the fugitive was located and arrested.”

Liam, who was named in Dublin’s High Court as the leader of the so-called ‘Byrne Organised Crime Group,’ is considered to be the de-facto leader of the Kinahan cartel in the UK.

He is believed to have taken over from mobster Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh as the “number two” in the hierarchy of the Kinahan cartel, and leader of its operations in the transporting of drugs across the UK and Ireland.

Kavanagh, who is Liam’s brother-in-law, is currently serving a 21-year sentence for conspiring to import millions of pounds worth of drugs.

A spokesman for Spain’s National Police in Majorca said late yesterday/on Monday: “·The arrest was carried out yesterday night/on Sunday night by the National Police’s Madrid-based Fugitives Group and the National Police’s UDYCO group which fights organised crime.