Gang boss Liam Byrne faces lengthy jail term after arrest on secret Spanish trip

Byrne had been based in Dubai but had been issuing threats to a number of Dublin car dealerships.

Liam Byrne, described by the NCA as a trusted member of the Kinahan organised crime gang, after he was arrested on Sunday. Photo: NCA/PA

Crumlin man Liam Byrne was present at the Regency Hotel with a number of associates when his younger brother David was shot dead.

Within weeks of the shooting, Byrne was the target of a Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) operation for which several homes and properties across the capital were searched.

The high-profile raids, under Operation Lamp, were into what gardaí termed the Byrne Organised Crime Group, which is led by Liam Byrne and effectively the Dublin branch of the Kinahan cartel.

Cab seized more than €2m worth of assets from the gang after obtaining orders from the High Court.

In the years after the Regency bloodbath, Byrne lived in the UK, with intelligence indicating he had distanced himself to some extent from the cartel hierarchy in the Middle East.

But, typically, he set up his own organised crime network in England where it is suspected he was involved in the distribution of firearms and drugs.

He also has a connection with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, since Byrne's son and the former footballer's daughter are in a relationship.

The couple, as well as Gerrard, have no involvement in criminality.

Gangs of enforcers have been sent to attempt to collect large amounts of money which Byrne claims to be owed.

In May of last year the Irish Independent revealed he was also the subject of a UK police investigation for allegedly threatening a property developer and other business people in England.

The UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) is investigating Byrne alongside an ongoing criminal assets investigation into his close associate, jailed drugs trafficker Thomas ‘Bomber' Kavanagh.

However, Byrne is believed to have been holed up in Dubai since December 2021 – after it is believed he got wind of the probe in the UK.

But it seems that his luck finally ran out this weekend after his arrest by heavily armed police on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca.

He now faces extradition to England and the prospect of a very lengthy jail sentence.

Classified as the leader of the Byrne Organised Crime Gang, our High Court was previously told that career criminal Byrne was heavily involved in drug trafficking and violent crime.

A senior judge described the evidence of this as “extensive, detailed and largely uncontroverted”.

Gardaí have long suspected that close associates of Byrne were a “driving force” behind the multiple murders and attacks on the Hutch family and crime organisation as part of their one-sided feud with the Kinahan cartel that led to 16 murders.

Byrne is a first cousin of gangland figure ‘Fat’ Freddie Thompson, the convicted murderer incarcerated in Limerick Prison after being involved in multiple disciplinary issues in the high-security Portlaoise Prison.

He has been well known to gardaí since his early teenage years.

In August 2020, a house seized by Cab from Liam Byrne, which was about to be put on sale, was gutted in a sinister arson attack in Clondalkin.

Gardaí said a car was reversed into the property and then set alight, causing huge damage to the house, which was purchased by the criminal in 2006 for €230,000.

Its value before the arson attack is understood to have been around €320,000.

But violence is nothing new to Liam Byrne, who was also a big player in the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud that claimed more than 15 lives in his gang’s warfare with the Brian Rattigan mob.

A typical example of his behaviour at the time was when a then 19-year-old Liam Byrne attacked another man with a baseball bat and struck him a number of times on the head – leaving him with permanent injuries – at an Abrakebabra takeaway outlet in the Crumlin Shopping Centre on April 23, 2000.

Liam Byrne carries the remains of his brother David Byrne. Photo: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Later the Court of Criminal Appeal was told that a witness in the case was forced to leave her home, became the subject of an assassination plot and was badly injured in an assault outside a courtroom after giving evidence in the case.