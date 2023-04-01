Galway man Shane Walsh (25) located safe and well
Gardaí are no longer seeking the public’s assistance on this matter.
Niamh McGovernIndependent.ie
Galway man Shane Walsh (25) has been located safe and well.
Shane went missing from Loughrea, Galway on Wednesday, March 29 and was last seen wearing dark denim jeans, a black hoody and a navy gilet.
He was located on Friday.
