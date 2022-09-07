Galway man (25) charged with gangland offence linked to major gardai investigation

Tuam man Brian Cummins is the second man to be charged in relation to the investigation and more arrests are expected

A 25-year-old man has appeared in court this morning charged with a gangland related offence in relation to a major investigation by gardai in the west of the country.

Brian Cummins, Balgaddy Road, Tuam, Co Galway, was remanded in custody after he appeared before Loughrea District Court sitting in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Mr Cummins is facing money laundering and criminal damage charges and he has also been charged under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

It is alleged that on a date unknown between August 1st, 2019 and October 18th, 2019, Mr Cummins with the knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, and with the intention of enhancing the ability of the said criminal organisation, or any of its members, to commit a crime or serious offence participated in or contributed to activities connected with the said offence contrary to Section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The alleged offence in this charge is criminal damage to a property in Tuam on an unknown date in 2019.

The money laundering offence concerns the alleged transfer of €1,000 at a location in Tuam on November 6, 2019.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Garda Eamon McDonnell of Sligo Garda Station.

Mr Cummins was remanded in custody to appear before Tuam District Court on September 13 next.

Gardai said this morning that 10 people have been arrested as part of this investigation.

Mr Cummins is the second man to be charged in relation to the investigation by gardai based in the Sligo/Leitrim division and more arrests are expected in the long running probe.

In July, it was ruled that a 37-year-old man who is charged with directing a criminal organisation is to have his trial heard before the non-jury Special Criminal Court after a successful application by the State.

Barry Young was first charged at Sligo District Court last January. On July 22, a solicitor for the State applied to the Special Criminal Court for an order that he be tried before the three-judge, non-jury court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt granted the order. Mr Young was not present for that hearing and is currently detained in Castlerea Prison in Co Roscommon.

A recent bail application by the defendant was adjourned.

Mr Young, of Geldof Drive, Cranmore, Co Sligo is charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 4, 2019 and January 15, 2022.

He is also charged with two offences of money laundering at his home on June 8, 2020 relating to a sum of €27,100 that is alleged to be the proceeds of criminal conduct.

At Mr Young’s first court hearing, Sligo District Court heard that he had been arrested on January 11th last as he boarded a plane to Spain at Dublin Airport and was subsequently brought to Sligo Garda Station for questioning over a number of days.

Mr Young has been in custody since that date.