Galway hospital apologises to widow of man (43) who died after lung surgery

Ciara McDermott, from Sligo, who settled an action over the death of her husband Shane Banks, with members of the Banks family at the High Court. Pictured are parents Margaret and Mickey, and brothers Allen and Ray. Photo: Collins Courts — © Collins Courts

Lecturer Shane Banks (43) died three days after a second operation to remove his lung at University Hospital Galway.

His widow Ciara McDermott said outside the Four Courts that time will tell how much the apology means.

Ms McDermott and the extended family of Mr Banks called for a new law to be introduced, called “Shane’s Law”, making it mandatory for hospitals to disclose if a treating doctor is under supervision or being mentored.

She said there has to be full disclosure, saying: “It means nothing if these things are not recognised.”

She said that at the inquest into her husband's death the family had found out things “that we had no idea what had been going on. From the time Shane was admitted to the hospital he hadn’t a hope”.

She said the loss of Shane for all the family is horrendous. “The loss is huge. Huge is not a big enough word. He was the love of my life,” she said.

“He was my husband, he was probably the best definition of a father I could have ever imagined.

"He loved our three children – they were only two, three and four years old when he died.”

She said she has not been able to explain the exact circumstances of their father’s death to her children yet.

Mr Banks, a lecturer in business at Sligo Institute of Technology, died following a second operation for treatable lung cancer. He underwent two operations, the second of which was on June 21, 2019.

During the course of the second surgery, major complications arose. There was significant blood loss and Mr Banks had to be put on bypass. His condition deteriorated and he died three days later, which was also the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary.

The apology was read to the court as the family settled actions against the HSE over Mr Banks’ death. The terms of the settlements are confidential.

In the letter of apology, University Hospital Galway and the Saolta Group apologised to Mr Bank’s wife and their extended family, and acknowledged his “untimely death” and the “enormity of the personal loss to you of your beloved Shane”.

The letter from hospital general manager Chris Kane said: “I sincerely and unreservedly apologise for the failure to consider the introduction of proper supports for the thoracic surgery in Shane’s case and the deficits in the manner in which Shane’s surgery was carried out.

“If these had been in place and addressed, his death three days later would likely have been avoided. I acknowledge and regret the great upset, distress and loss suffered as a result.”

Mr Banks, who couldn’t throw off a chest infection and had been coughing up blood, was admitted to the Galway hospital for surgery.

A lobectomy was performed, which involved the removal of two lobes from his right lung. Mr Banks was in ICU for three days, and was treated for pneumonia. However, the tumour was found to be “significantly invasive” and a second procedure was planned.

This took place on June 2. During this procedure, the inquest heard the right main pulmonary artery was torn, and blood loss of 2.2 litres was recorded.

Two surgeons were called to assist and after the bleeding was stopped, Mr Banks’ right lung was removed. He was brought to ICU after 1am and temporarily put on a ventilator.

In the early hours of June 24, his condition deteriorated and he was given emergency treatment but pronounced dead at 9.18am.

The cause of death was given as acute respiratory failure due to pulmonary oedema and damage in the remaining left lung, following removal of the right lung three days earlier.

The inquest, which ran for 15 days, returned a verdict of medical misadventure.

The coroner made a number of recommendations, including that a mentorship programme be established for doctors and that standard operating procedures for all cancer multi-disciplinary teams be communicated to all hospitals.

The family’s senior counsel, Edward Walsh, said it was a “particularly distressing case” in the death of a man due to a “catalogue of medical errors”.

He said the surgeon involved had been the subject of a review carried out by the hospital in relation to his ability to undertake complex surgery.

Concerns had been raised in October 2017 about his clinical practice and he had been appointed a mentor in surgical matters but it was on an informal basis.

A further review the following year resulted in a more formal mentorship programme being put in place and subsequently extended by two months, during which time Mr Banks came under his care.

Mr Walsh said the second surgery was carried out on a Friday with only two junior doctors assisting, and took twice as long as it should have. Counsel said there was a “catastrophic bleed” and “Shane almost bled out”.

Counsel said the surgeon went on annual leave the next day and Mr Banks was in a state of decline over three days. That information, counsel said, was not made known to his wife and family.

Outside court the family solicitor Roger Murray said hospital management had failed to expand formal mentorship of the surgeon to cover the thoracic side of that surgeon’s practice.

Mr Murray said that Mr Banks’ surgery was a high-risk complex procedure and yet management allowed it to proceed late on a Friday with no senior surgical support or assistance.

He said proper robust systems would have prevented the surgery proceeding in the manner it did, when it did and with the surgeon involved.

“Put simply, what happened to Shane must never happen again,” said Mr Murray. “The HSE must make meaningful the apology they offered and the coroner’s recommendation must be followed through in full. Candour and patient safety must become first and it should not take a 15-day inquest for the full facts to emerge

“Shane’s family have borne his tragic loss with great dignity. They don’t want any other family to go through the suffering they have gone through.

"They are calling for the introduction of Shane’s Law to make it mandatory for a hospital to disclose if a treating doctor is under supervision or mentored. Shane’s memory deserves no less.”