GAA Player who missed flight after heavy drinking session, ‘sorry' for flashing cops

Gavin Goodfellow was told he had to leave the airport but got into trouble with police outside. He admitted to ‘exposing his genitals to cause alarm’

A GAA player who exposed himself to a female cop has told this paper he’s “deeply sorry” for the embarrassing airport incident.

Gavin Goodfellow pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent behaviour at Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

He also admitted a second charge of “exposing his genitals to cause alarm” to a named airport police constable during a drunken episode last month.

The 26-year-old footballer from Pomeroy in east Tyrone missed his flight to go on holiday to Spain after a heavy drinking session.

He was told he had to leave the airport but got into trouble with police outside after deciding to relieve himself in a public place.

He told the Sunday World he’d had a “few too many” and missed his flight and then was caught urinating in a bush outside the Co Antrim airport but he didn’t want to get into the full details of what happened.

“In regard to the two offences I pleaded guilty to this week I’d like to place on record my apologies to anyone who it affected, especially the staff at the airport,” he said.

“I’m deeply sorry for what happened. It was completely out of character. I’d like to draw a line under it and continue with my life and I’ll make sure this doesn’t ever happen again.”

When we called at his home in east Tyrone we were met by his father who explained his son was at work but also revealed he had no idea his son had been involved in an embarrassing incident.

In fact his dad said he’d thought his son had missed the holiday because he didn’t have the correct Covid certificate and was not aware of any exposure charge.

After leaving our number with his father Gavin made contact and was extremely remorseful about what had happened and issued his statement of apology to all concerned.

On Tuesday appearing on behalf of Mr Goodfellow in court this week, defence counsel Aoife Marken said he was entering guilty pleas to both charges.

Although he did not appear at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Goodfellow admitted indecent behaviour and a further offence of exposing his genitals to cause alarm on 22 June this year.

Police officers at Belfast International Airport were given body-worn video cameras in 2017 and it’s understood Gavin Goodfellow’s incident was captured on the camera of a female officer.

Although the facts were not fully opened, the court heard the offences centred around Goodfellow urinating at Belfast International Airport.

Adjourning the case for a pre-sentence probation report, District Judge Nigel Broderick ordered Goodfellow, from the Edendoit Road in Pomeroy, to appear for sentencing on 30 August.

Full details of the case will be revealed during that hearing.

