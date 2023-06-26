GAA club mentor jailed for six months for punching ref walks free after a month

Glen McManus of Cluain Dara, Clonard was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the assault with the final 12 months suspended

Glen McManus was jailed for attacking a referee after a game in Wexford between his club St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island last September

A GAA mentor who was jailed for assaulting a referee has walked free from prison just weeks after being sentenced.

Wexford man Glen McManus (34) was handed a six-month jail term last month for punching referee Michael Lannigan in the immediate aftermath of the game involving McManus’s club St Joseph’s and Our Lady’s Island.

He admitted to assault causing harm and a second charge of assaulting another man which was taken into consideration.

The Irish Independent has learned that McManus is now out of prison just over a month after being sentenced.

Sources confirmed that he is on temporary release from the Midlands Prison as part of a community programme relating to his sentence.

It is understood that this is related to the community return scheme, offered to inmates serving less than one-year imprisonment, who are given temporary release in return for carrying out community service.

As part of this scheme McManus will be required to sign back in to the prison once a week and faces the prospect of being returned to jail if he breaches any conditions attached to his release.

When contacted, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said they do not comment on individual prisoner cases.

Glen McManus, of Cluain Dara, Clonard, was sentenced to a total of 18-months imprisonment with the final 12 months suspended for the assault at St Joseph’s GAA Club in Wexford town on September 25 last year.

The referee was targeted at the end of the junior football championship game when he was punched in the back of the head.

He blew the whistle at the end of the match when he was struck from behind and fell to the ground.

McManus also pushed an umpire who came to the aid of Mr Lannigan.

The 54-year-old referee later presented himself to Wexford General Hospital with neck injuries and a garda investigation was launched.

Mr Lannigan was out of work for a couple of weeks as the result of the assault and did not return to refereeing due to emotional stress until March of this year.

At the sentencing hearing on May 12, Judge James McCourt said: “People must understand that voluntary referees and their assistants need to be protected from this kind of thuggery.”

The court heard that McManus is no longer manager of the football team or involved with St Joseph’s in any capacity.

Following the incident, McManus publicly apologised and said “my emotions got the better of me”, in an interview with Independent.ie last year.

“I was totally in the wrong, I understand that. I’m sorry it happened and I mean that. I’m raging with myself and I’m raging that I won’t be involved in our relegation final now,” he said.

The incident was the second assault of a referee in the county within six weeks and led to an emergency meeting of the county executive to avoid a referees’ strike.

A number of initiatives were subsequently introduced including ‘Give Respect, Get Respect’ in which players and officials line up to offer handshakes.