Further charges for two men accused of money laundering after €370k in cash is seized

Defence solicitor John Hennessy asked that the book of evidence be ready on the next day.

Carl Buckley (38) and Dylan Byrne (27) were arrested after gardaí stopped two vehicles in Swords last February.

The men are facing trial in the circuit court. Judge Patricia Cronin adjourned the case to September for the book of evidence.

Mr Buckley, of Holywell Green in Swords, is charged with possession of €53,000 in cash, the alleged proceeds of crime, at Holywell Commercial Centre in Swords on lastFebruary 4 this year.

Read more Conor McGregor’s dad Tony shows off new yacht captain uniform

When he appeared before Swords District Court, he was further charged with possession of €5,500, the alleged proceeds of crime, at Holywell Crescent in Swords on February 5, 2022.

Mr Byrne, of St Mark’s Avenue, Clondalkin, is charged with handling €320,675, the proceeds of crime, at Holywell Commercial Centre on February 4, 2022 this year. When he appeared before the court,He was further charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply and possession of €53,000 which was the proceeds of crime at the same time and place.

Mr Byrne was also charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply and possession of €1,150 in cash, the alleged proceeds of crime, at St Mark’s Avenue on February 5, 2022.

Defence solicitor John Hennessy asked that the book of evidence be ready on the next day.

Judge Cronin told the State the “clock was ticking” for the service of the book.