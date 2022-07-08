Further charges for two men accused of money laundering after €370k in cash is seized
Carl Buckley (38) and Dylan Byrne (27) were arrested after gardaí stopped two vehicles in Swords last February.
The men are facing trial in the circuit court. Judge Patricia Cronin adjourned the case to September for the book of evidence.
Mr Buckley, of Holywell Green in Swords, is charged with possession of €53,000 in cash, the alleged proceeds of crime, at Holywell Commercial Centre in Swords on lastFebruary 4 this year.
When he appeared before Swords District Court, he was further charged with possession of €5,500, the alleged proceeds of crime, at Holywell Crescent in Swords on February 5, 2022.
Mr Byrne, of St Mark’s Avenue, Clondalkin, is charged with handling €320,675, the proceeds of crime, at Holywell Commercial Centre on February 4, 2022 this year. When he appeared before the court,He was further charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply and possession of €53,000 which was the proceeds of crime at the same time and place.
Mr Byrne was also charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply and possession of €1,150 in cash, the alleged proceeds of crime, at St Mark’s Avenue on February 5, 2022.
Defence solicitor John Hennessy asked that the book of evidence be ready on the next day.
Judge Cronin told the State the “clock was ticking” for the service of the book.
Today's Headlines
'self-serving' | Irish maths teacher and VP who threatened kids of education staff with ‘IRA’ caged
graff gaffe | Three Spanish pals spared jail after €18,000 graffiti attack on Dart carriage
court challenge | Gerry Hutch bids to have Regency Hotel murder charges thrown out over ‘insufficient evidence’
Damn-i | Love Island star Dami Hope’s family disable 'hateful' comments on his social media accounts
'common good' | Murderer Graham Dwyer gets High Court blow in bid for freedom over phone records
jig is up | Man (34) who vanished in Ireland reappears in Scotland under a false name
'I said yes' | Famous pals of Aimee Connolly flock to Instagram to congratulate her as she gets engaged
Career criminal | Armed robber who went on run after stabbing two Portlaoise guards loses bid to be moved to Scottish jail
'barbaric' | Everything we know about Tetsuya Yamagami, the suspected killer of Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe
Killer caged | Judge warns about ‘sad lesson’ of drug crime as he jails man for murdering dad Jordan Davis (22)