Funeral details announced for Dublin mum Kirsty Ward following death in Spain

Funeral details have been revealed for tragic mum-of-one Kirsty Ward who was found dead in a Spanish hotel.

Kirsty (36) from Dundrum, south Dublin, was found dead at the Hotel Magnolia in Salou at around 9.30pm on Sunday July 2, when local police officers were alerted to a disturbance.

Her boyfriend Keith Byrne (30) is being held in connection with the death after he appeared before a Spanish court and was remanded in prison while investigations continue.

According to RIP.ie, Kirsty was the cherished mother of Evan, dearly loved daughter of Jackie and John, and much loved sister of Ryan and Zoe.

“Kirsty will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her grandfather John, heartbroken aunts, uncles and cousins, extended family, friends, neighbours and her dear colleagues in Glenview Medical Centre,” the notice reads.

Kirsty will repose at Fanagan’s Funeral home in Dundrum on Wednesday, July 19, from 4pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St John the Evangelist, Ballinteer on Thursday, July 20 at 11am which will be followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross.

People have left numerous messages of sympathy in the condolences section including one that reads: “To Jackie, John, Evan, Ryan, Zoe, and all the extended family members on the passing of Kirsty, may she rest in peace.

“You are all in our thoughts at this most unimaginable (sic) distressing time.”

Another adds: “Sincere condolences to Kirsty’s family, and especially Zoe, who always spoke so highly of her lovely sister. Also sending love and hugs to Jackie, an amazing mother and a lovely woman. Thoughts and prayers with you all as Kirsty rests peacefully in heaven. Lots of love.”

“Kirsty touched so many hearts in her short life,” one person added. “May she now rest in eternal peace and may her devastated family and friends be comforted and consoled at this time.

“What a beautiful girl taken way too young,” one person added, “my deepest sympathies to you lovely Jackie ( the best mum), John, Zoe, Ryan and her beloved son Evan.”

Another added: “My condolences to all of Kirsty’s family, especially her son Evan, and all her friends at this most difficult time. May your beloved Kirsty be forever remembered for who she was, what she loved, how she laughed etc. during her precious years.

“We can only hope and pray that these special memories can provide some shred of comfort as you all grieve”.

Keith Byrne from Duleek, Co Meath remains in a Spanish prison as the probe continues into Kirsty’s death

Mr Byrne (30) who is originally from the Kilbarrack area of north Dublin, was remanded in prison while investigations continue.

It is understood that the couple had been in a relationship for a number of months and had travelled to Salou, south of Barcelona.

Ms Ward had lived in Dundrum, south Dublin, and her family later issued a brief statement as well as a photograph of her.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs are liaising with the family of mother-of-one Kirsty Ward from Dublin,” a spokesperson for the family said.

“The family will not be making any further comment or statements and ask for privacy during this distressing time,” the spokesperson added.

Mr Byrne was brought before a special court in Tarragona that deals with violence against women.

In the video in which he addresses a number of family members and friends directly, Mr Byrne said: “Obviously you know that I didn’t do it because (inaudible) found the girl dead,” he said.

“The truth will come out”, he said before claiming that Ms Ward was dead for a number of hours before he found her.

“And then the newspapers will all eat their words but listen I love you all very much and just keep this video because everyone will watch it. I love you right, with all my heart,” Mr Byrne continued.

The video ends with Mr Byrne blowing a kiss and saying “see ye all soon.”

Earlier in the video, he spoke about the favourable conditions in the prison that he is being held in as well as saying how much he misses his family.

“I’m okay, safe, going to school, f**king learning Spanish, going to the gym, swimming, playing football A1, f**king A1.

“I’m in a low security unit, there is no violence here, nothing like that, it is not allowed or else you get f**ked out."

Following a lengthy hearing held in secret, as is standard with Spanish legal proceedings, the man was refused bail.

In a statement, the court said it “received today the man arrested for the death of his partner in a hotel in Salou”.

It also said the judge had agreed to remand the suspect to a provisional prison without bail.

“The case is open for a crime of homicide/murder, which will be specified as the investigation progresses,” the statement added.

It may take months before a judge decides what formal charges should be preferred.