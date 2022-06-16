Fraudster Catriona Carey appeals her four-year driving ban after admitting traffic offences

The former Ireland hockey player was put off the road last month for four years and received a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to road traffic offences, including driving without a licence or insurance.

Convicted fraudster Catriona Carey has lodged an appeal against her driving ban, the Sunday World understands.

She has now appealed against the decision to the Circuit Court, with the case due to be reheard in the autumn.

Gardaí told Kilkenny District Court that Carey was “roaring and screaming” and asked “Do you expect me to get taxis?” when stopped for separate road offences on the Castlecomer Road last year.

The 44-year-old, with an address at Weir View Hill, Kilkenny, was handed a three-month suspended prison term and a four-year road ban on May 23 after admitting committing driving offences twice in a month.

The former Kilkenny camogie player, who is currently being investigated over an alleged mortgage scam, had two weeks to appeal against the decision.

Meanwhile, there has been much activity in relation to a number of UK companies registered in her name in the past week.

A compulsory strike-off filed by Companies House against her business, MP&P Private Commercial Investments Limited, has been discontinued after she filed up-to-date accounts.

Carey is the sole director of MP&P, which lists its business activities as property unit trusts.

A compulsory strike-off was also suspended for Westminster Merchant Trade UK Limited, from which she resigned as director on June 12. The business is listed as being involved in the extraction of crude petroleum.

It comes as the Central Bank of Ireland issued a warning about another UK-registered company owned by Carey.

It advised that Careysfort Asset Estates Ltd, which is at the centre of multiple fraud allegations, is “not authorised” to provide financial services.

In a statement, the Central Bank said it believed “Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is holding itself out as a person whose business consists wholly or partly of providing credit directly to a relevant person, but it holds no authorisation as a retail credit firm”.

The company’s registered address is Wenlock Road in London – the same address listed for MP&P.

Careysfort was due to be struck off the register last year but the action was discontinued.

Companies House said “cause has been shown why the above company should not be struck off and accordingly the registrar is taking no further action” in a notice published on October 11 last.

Gardaí are currently investigating multiple complaints after dozens of people came forward with allegations of fraud regarding Careysfort.

Through this firm, Carey claimed she could help those in financial distress by buying their debt from lenders at a discount and issuing them with a new loan, enabling them to stay in their homes.

She wanted a deposit up front, asking clients for between 10pc and 30pc of the proposed new loan. However, many of the deals never materialised and clients have not had their deposits returned.

It is alleged Carey got up to €500,000 and spent the money on luxury items, holidays and a €55,000 BMW. The car was subsequently seized by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

In February 2020, she was convicted of fraud after forging a cheque given to her by a hairdresser who hired her as his accountant. It had been made out to the collector general, but she made it payable to her.