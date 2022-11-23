Fourth man (40s) to appear in court today charged in connection with assault of two Gardaí in Ballyfermot

Two gardaí required hospital treatment after the incident

A man in his 40s will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning charged in relation to the assault of two gardaí in Ballyfermot on Sunday night.

The man was the fourth person arrested in connection with the assault that resulted in two gardaí requiring hospital treatment.

Two men, in their 50s and 30s, appeared in court over the incident while a woman has also been charged and released from garda custody over the assault.

“Gardaí investigating a public order and assault incident which occurred on the Ballyfermot Road, 21st November 2022, have charged the fourth person who was arrested in connection with this investigation.

“The man, aged in his 40s, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin, Court number 3 tomorrow morning, Wednesday 23rd November, 2022.

“Investigations ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.