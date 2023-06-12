Four teens arrested after Dublin to Meath car chase which saw two gardaí injured

The black Toyota Aqua failed to stop for gardaí and drove the wrong way on a dual carriage way

Four teenagers were arrested following a car chase during which a stolen vehicle was driven from Dublin to Meath and two gardaí were injured when their car was rammed.

Gardaí on patrol in Cabra, Dublin 7, attempted to stop a car following reports of its theft on Sunday, June 11. The car failed to stop when directed to do so and a managed containment operation was put in place.

The officers from Blanchardstown Garda Station had been involved in a pursuit that began around 9pm when a stolen car containing four young people was observed.

The black Toyota Aqua failed to stop for gardaí and drove the wrong way on a dual carriage way with officers involved in trying to stop the car being told to stand down by their control centre.

A short time later the same stolen car was observed on the M50 in the Finglas area where it clipped another car as it exited the motorway.

The Toyota then drove onto Ashbourne as gardaí pursued it.

During the chase, the car was involved in separate collisions with two official garda vehicles at a hotel car park in the Meath town. Two male gardaí were taken to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The car came to a stop in Ashbourne where the occupants, three male and one female juvenile teenagers were arrested and taken to garda stations in the Dublin North Region.

All four have since been released from custody pending referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

The injured officers have subsequently reported unfit for duty.

A garda spokesperson said: “These members are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24 hour counselling service have been provided if required.

“Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

Investigations are ongoing.