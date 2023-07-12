Four prison officers injured after gangster Wayne Dundon attacks inmate with blade

The Limerick mobster Dundon is now on the A5 punishment landing of the country’s most secure jail, Portlaoise Prison

Killer Wayne Dundon has been transferred to Portlaoise Prison after a fight with a fellow inmate which turned into a mass brawl resulting in four staff from Mountjoy Jail being hospitalised.

However, on arrival at the prison the Limerick gangster failed a metal test and is suspected of carrying a mobile phone internally.

He will not be admitted to the general population until he passes the high security test known as the ‘Boss Chair.’

The Boss Chair is the nickname for the prison’s special body orifice security scanner which is used to detect contraband items.

Dundon is now on the A5 punishment landing of the country’s most secure jail along with gunman-for-hire Alan Wilson and murderer Graham McEvoy.

Dundon pounced on fellow inmate Stephen Coveney Ryan in Mountjoy jail earlier in the week and produced a blade forcing staff to intervene.

Coveney Ryan was left with an injury to his neck while two members of staff were also cut and two suffered other injuries.

Dundon, who is serving life for the 2009 murder of innocent Limerick businessman Roy Collins, was eventually restrained and told that he was going to be transferred out of the prison.

It was decided that Dundon would be moved to Portlaoise jail but on arrival he failed a metal detector chair which detects foreign object being stored internally.

It is suspected that Dundon was carrying a mobile phone and will have to pass the item before he is admitted to the main prison and removed from the punishment landing.

Dundon is one of the most volatile prisoners in the system and is regularly caught with mobile phones.

He is also suspected of running his drugs business from behind bars and directing a number of underlings who are trying to re-establish the Dundon’s as a force to be reckoned with in the Limerick area.

Sources say that Dundon took against Coveney Ryan, a Tipperary man, after they had started throwing comments to one another.

On Monday morning he launched himself on his fellow prisoner who tried to defend himself before prison officers swiftly intervened saving his life.

Coveney Ryan is serving a four year sentence after he pleaded guilty to trying to choke his pregnant girlfriend and threatening to chop her up after she refused to eat a dinner he had cooked for her.

The case against him was heard at Letterkenny District Court last year.

The court heard that he had met with his girlfriend Roisin MacNeilis at a bus station and that they kept up communication via text.

When he told her he was homeless she invited him to stay at her Donegal home and they began a relationship.

But as the weeks went on she said he changed and became jealous and aggressive before he attacked her.

Ms Mac Neilis told the court she thought she was going to die during the attack which began in bed and continued as she tried to flee the house.

When she eventually escaped, by jumping out a window, she charged her phone and began to receive threatening messages in which Coveney Ryan said he’d chop her up and feed her to the pigs.

In his defence his barrister David Byrnes told the court that a psychologist Dr Kevin Lambe had interviewed Coveney Ryan and said he was a man who needed help to navigate through the psychotic episodes he was experiencing.

During his time on remand in prison he had completed a number of courses including an ‘alternative to violence’ with the Irish Red Cross course.

Dundon has been directing a teenage member of his organisation from behind bars sparking massive Garda raids earlier this year.

Officers seized a cocaine press and quantities of the drug after the youngster had threatened old rivals of the Dundon brothers; John, Wayne, Dessie and Ger.

The young associate has been living between the UK and Limerick and was being mentored by Ger Dundon until he was locked up in the UK after he was caught up in a kidnap and extortion bid with the late Cornelius Price, a key figure in the Drogheda feud who died earlier this year.

It is understood the teenager has been involved in criminality since he was a young child and has been feared by those who know him since he was 12.

Ger Dundon was arrested in Northern Ireland in April 2020 as part of the investigation into the murder of feuding mobster Robbie Lawlor but was released without charge.

It is not known how long Wayne Dundon will spend on the punishment landing in Portlaoise where Wilson and McEvoy are also being housed.

Wilson is serving time for his part in the conspiracy to kill Kinahan rival Gary Hanley.

McEvoy was placed on A5 after he attempted to stab a prison officer with a makeshift shiv in a prison van in an attempt to escape from custody.

Staff battled with McEvoy and managed to subdue him as he attempted to escape from the van injuring an officer in the process.

He is serving a life sentence for the murder of his pal Paulie Curran who he stabbed six times. During interviews McEvoy described Curran as his best pal but the victims mother Elizabeth disputed that.