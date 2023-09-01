Four men due in court over fatal assault of Robert O’Connor in Mountjoy Prison

Robert O’Connor was discovered by prison officers lying on the floor of a cell in a pool of blood.

Robert O'Connor was beaten to death in Mountjoy Jail

Four men are due before court later this morning after being charged in connection with the fatal assault of an inmate in Mountjoy Prison.

Robert O’Connor, from Darndale, was attacked in a call on the C-wing of the Dublin prison on 29 July 2022.

He was rushed to the Mater Hospital where he was pronounced dead on August 1.

It is understood Mr O’Connor died from injuries received to the head.

Following a lengthy investigation, four men have now been charged in connection with his death and are due in court later today.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of a man (aged in his 30s) and related violent disorder in Mountjoy Prison on Friday, 29th July 2022, have charged four men this morning, Friday 1st September 2023.

“All four men (aged in their 20s and 30s) are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, Friday 1st September 2023.”

Robert O’Connor was discovered by prison officers lying on the floor of a cell in a pool of blood.

He had also been the victim of a separate assault within the prison just two days before the fatal attack when he was struck on the head with a kettle.

He was subsequently moved to the prison’s C wing

At Mr O’Connor’s funeral, his father had issued a plea for no further retaliation over his son’s death.

Earlier this month, his partner paid tribute to Mr O’Connor in a social media post.

“A whole year, we think of you every day it is heartbreaking,” his partner wrote.

The couple have a child together who was described as thinking about and loving her father all the time.

Tributes also said how his family “Love and miss (him) always.”

Back in May, Mr O’Connor’s partner celebrated his birthday when she wrote: “Biggest happy birthday to the brightest star, not a day goes by…we love and miss you more than you’ll ever know, have the best one up there.”