Four charged over ‘violent disorder’ incidents in Ballyfermot, Dublin last month

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, for offences related to violent disorder.

Four men have been arrested and charged in connection with a number of public order incidents in Dublin last month.

Gardaí investigating the incidents that occurred in Ballyfermot on February 20 today arrested the suspects on Tuesday, March 14.

They were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, for offences related to violent disorder.

Three of the men (two aged in their 20s, and one aged in his 30s) were charged and were due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday afternoon.

The fourth man (aged in his 20s) was charged later on Tuesday evening and will appear in court on Wednesday morning, March 15 at 10.30am.

Gardaí said their investigations into the public order incidents are ongoing.