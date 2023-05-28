Four charged after MDMA, cocaine, and other drugs worth €85k and replica guns seized in Dublin
Additionally, €4,845 in cash and two replica firearms were seized.
Four men have been charged after gardaí seized around €85,000 worth of drugs in north Dublin on Friday.
Gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) carried out searches in the north east inner city and Ballymun as part of Operation Tara and the ongoing probe into the large-scale sale and supply of controlled drugs across the urban Dublin area.
During the searches, an estimated €63,420 MDMA, €7,700 cocaine, €5,580 ketamine, €4,900 heroin, €1,740 cannabis and unspecified amounts of tablets and prescription drugs were recovered.
All drugs seized will be subject to analysis.
Four men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at garda stations in the Dublin Region.
All four have since been charged and are scheduled to appear before the CCJ (Court 1) tomorrow, Monday, May 29, 2023.
