Four arrests as gardaí use angle grinders to break into house occupied by activists

The Revolutionary Housing League whose members were occupying the building tweeted that their “activists are currently under siege”

Gardai gain entry to the house using an angle grinder

Four people, including two men and two women, have been arrested in a garda operation in Dublin’s north inner city in which officers used angle grinders to gain entry.

Footage of the incident posted on social media shows gardaí using high-powered cutting equipment to get through fencing at the property on Berkeley Road in Phibsborough.

The Revolutionary Housing League tweeted that their “activists are currently under siege by over 80 gardaí and a helicopter on Berkeley Road in Phibsborough at the latest building taken back to house the homeless”.

“The cops broke in at 11pm and activists are on the roof as we speak,” they added, alongside footage of the garda raid.

Gardaí confirmed to sundayworld.com that they had “executed a high court order on Tuesday evening, July 11 at a premises on Berkeley Street in Dublin 7”.

“A total of four people, two women and two men, were arrested by gardaí at the scene,” gardaí said.

“All four were due to appear before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin today, Wednesday, July 12.”