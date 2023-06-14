Founder of alleged ‘orgasm cult’ released on $1m bond in US

Daedone is the founder of sex-centric wellness company OneTaste - which has been described as an “orgasmic meditation” group.

A woman accused of running an “orgasm cult” disguised as a wellness company has been released on $1 million (€921,000) bond.

Nicole Daedone pleaded not guilty to allegations that she coerced and groomed people into undesired sex and underpaid work for more than a decade.

She appeared in a federal courthouse in New York City on Tuesday but declined to make a public statement.

She was released on a $1 million bond secured by her mother, her mother’s partner, and a former OneTaste colleague who put up his $2 million property in Northern California as collateral.

However, as Daedone walked free, federal Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom warned her that officials would be keeping an eye on her.

“You are under a microscope,” Bloom told the 56-year-old defendant. “You should consider you’re being watched.”

Federal prosecutors have said Daedone and OneTaste’s former head of sales Rachel Cherwitz ran the business like a cult and preyed on vulnerable people with sexual trauma.

The duo allegedly drew in “members” by promising to cure their sexual dysfunction but then forced them into debt and subjected them to “economic, emotional, and psychological abuse”.

Daedone and Cherwitz also allegedly used “surveillance, indoctrination, and intimidation” to get their victims to work for free and have sex with clients and investors.

Prosecutors said the pair forced members to live in communal homes and demanded they engage in “uncomfortable or repulsive” sex acts as a requirement to secure “freedom and enlightenment”.

Meanwhile, according to the indictment, OneTaste didn’t pay promised wages and commissions to members who later became employed by the company.

Daedone and Cherwitz have been charged with forced labor conspiracy for the alleged scheme, which ran for 14 years until the business was shut down in 2018 following an FBI investigation.

If convicted, they could face 20 years in prison each.

However, Daedone’s defence lawyer Julia Gatto denied all allegations against her client outside the courtoom.

“Nicole Daedone is a ceiling-shattering feminist entrepreneur who built and grew a company like no other – supporting and embracing female sexuality, female worth and female empowerment,” Gatto said.

“The idea that this woman at this company engaged in forced labour is as far from the truth and reality as one can comprehend.”