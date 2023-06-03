Former terrorist Isis bride Lisa Smith back in Dundalk on school run

After we approached Smith to see whether she is now willing to speak openly about her past dealings with the terror group, the mum-of-one declined, saying: “You’re the guy from the newspaper … no!”

Lisa Smith pictured by the Sunday World on the school run in Dundalk this week

Former Isis bride Lisa Smith has returned to her native Dundalk and was back on school-run duty this week.

Our exclusive pictures show the former Islamic State member back in her hometown on Thursday — just over a week after her release from Limerick Prison.

Despite her past associations with one of the world’s most reviled terror groups, Smith remains a well-liked figure in the Co Louth town and we saw her chatting happily with a number of locals outside the post office after dropping her daughter to school.

After we approached Smith on the town’s Bridge Street to see whether she is now willing to speak openly about her past dealings with the terror group, the mum-of-one declined, saying: “You’re the guy from the newspaper … no!”

Lisa Smith served 10 months of her sentence

A former soldier with the Irish Defence Forces, Smith was released from Limerick Prison on Wednesday last week, having served 10 months of a 15-month-sentence for membership of Islamic State.

The 40-year-old mother of one was found guilty in May of last year after a nine-week trial at the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Delivering the verdict, Judge Tony Hunt said it had been established that she travelled to Syria “with her eyes open” and pledged allegiance to ISIS, then led by Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

He noted that while Smith is a low risk for re-offending, she was persistent and determined in her efforts to travel to Syria and join Isis, and has shown no remorse for her actions.

In October 2015, Smith had bought a one-way ticket, travelled from Dublin to Turkey, and crossed the border into an IS-controlled area of Syria.

Notes from interviews she gave gardai after her repatriation to Ireland outlined to the court what happened next.

Smith said after she travelled across the Turkish border all her money, amounting to €7,000 (£5,840), was stolen and she was kept in a house with 50 or 60 women in Syria for five months.

Lisa Smith, pictured above on her Communion day

Smith described being attacked with cluster bombs and bullets hitting her house. She said she was “so scared...we could have been killed”.

Ms Smith said her husband put her and her daughter on a truck with no bags, money or food and they ended up in a camp.

She said she saw people getting shot, babies dying and people with serious injuries who did not go to hospital.

“People don’t know the reality of what happened in Islamic State,” she told gardai.

When asked if she would go back there, she said: “No way. No, I’ve had enough, I’ve done my time. It was four years spent in prison.

“They put you in prison, torture and rape you. You are not allowed to come home. Europe doesn’t want you. If you go home you go to prison.”

She told gardai that she did not support IS and many things IS did.

But, in imposing sentence, Judge Tony Hunt rejected Smith’s claims she had travelled to the Islamic State out of a sense of religious obligation and for the purpose of living under Sharia law.

The judge said it was “serious” for an Irish citizen to take up allegiance with a terrorist organisation and persist with it.

Approached by the Sunday World a year ago — in the period after she was found guilty but before she was jailed for her crime — Smith rejected calls made by former jihadist Tanya Joya, who travelled to Syria with her, that she “free herself from the psychological mental prison of Islam.”

She told us: “That’s not going to happen, no! I love my religion, it’s what I live for now.”

At the time, she also told us: “I’m not going to speak just yet because obviously I have to try and get a suspended sentence and then I’m going to try and appeal it.

“Then, after my appeal I’m going to make a big interview and I’m going to talk …

“My life is my life, my journey is my journey. It’s my daughter, who is at home, I’m worried about. Do you know what I mean? She’s the most important thing right now … If I was on my own, then I wouldn’t care about anything. It’s more for my daughter … she needs me. I didn’t have a child when I left this country and now I have a child.”

Smith appeared incredulous when we asked her about a Facebook comment posted by a witness in her trial, former jihadist Tanya Joya, who travelled with her to Syria.

Lisa Smith before she converted to Islam

In the post, Joya said she believed “Smith blindly followed every word my ex-Isis husband [John Georgelas] said”.

“She sent him money and travelled back to Isis territory while under surveillance,” she said. Describing the Irish justice system as “quite puzzling”, Joya continued: “The defence used Lisa’s mythological beliefs of hell and prophecies of Muhammad to defend her choice to raise her child under a brutal death cult.”

Joya said: “I’ll admit she [Smith] is even a lovely and loving person. It’s Lisa’s religious beliefs and values that are not so lovely.

“I pray my old friend Lisa-Marie Smith and [another party] attain freedom from the psychological mental prison of Islam. I hope this for them and all Muslims.”

Asked about the prosecution claims that during her time with IS she had enveloped herself in the black flag of the organisation and watched video of ‘prisoners’ being tortured and killed, Smith said: “If I say anything to you and then you go and put something in the paper … then the judge says ‘you were talking to the papers, now you are going back into prison!

“I will speak after everything is said and done and whoever wants to approach me then and talk to me, whatever.”

This week, it appeared, she is still not ready to tell her tale.