Former RTE 2fm radio DJ Nikki Hayes admits laundering €10,000 through bank account
The former RTÉ 2FM and Classic Hits DJ was remanded on continuing bail
A radio DJ is to be sentenced later this year after she admitted money-laundering €10,000 through her bank account.
Nikki Hayes (44), real name Eimear Black O’Keeffe, pleaded guilty to possessing the money as the proceeds of crime in a Permanent TSB bank account at an unknown location within the State on November 5, 2020.
The bank account was in the name of Eimear Black, with an address at The Way, Hunter’s Run, Dublin 15.
The former RTÉ 2FM and Classic Hits DJ was remanded on continuing bail at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today after Judge Orla Crowe directed that a probation report be prepared.
Keith Spencer BL, defending O’Keeffe, told the court that his client has a nine-year-old daughter and has no previous convictions.
Mr Spencer described O’Keeffe as “particularly vulnerable” at the time of the offence and said he will be making the case that “her moral culpability was low”.
Judge Crowe adjourned the case for sentencing on October 25 this year.
