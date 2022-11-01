Former lobbyist pleads guilty to stealing over €20k from Dublin business improvement districts
Sven Spollen Behrens (54) was listed for trial today, but his defence counsel indicated he wished to enter guilty pleas instead
A former lobbyist has pleaded guilty to stealing over €20,000 from two Dublin business improvement districts.
Sven Spollen Behrens (54) was listed for trial today at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, but his defence counsel indicated he wished to enter guilty pleas instead.
Spollen Behrens, of Killiney Hill Road, Killiney, Co Dublin, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €10,250 from Dun Laoghaire Business Improvement District on June 16, 2017.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €10,250 from Sandyford Business Improvement District on a date unknown in August 2017.
The court heard the remainder of the counts against Spollen Behrens were to be struck out and the sentencing would be dealt with on a full facts basis.
Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned the matter for sentence on January 16 next year when the evidence in the case will be heard.
Today's Headlines
LATEST | Gerry Hutch seen leaving Jonathan Dowdall’s house on motorbike week after Regency shooting, court told
Spooktacular | Maura Higgins and Laura Whitmore among Irish celebs with incredible Halloween costumes
'vicious attack' | Brute (21) jailed for three years after beating partner so badly she was ‘unrecognisable’
investigation | Man’s body is discovered in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
kind and caring | Tributes paid to teenager Eve O’Callaghan who died in Kerry crash
Sick or treat | Gareth O'Callaghan vows to find trick-or-treaters who kicked his ‘innocent’ dog
Shock shooting | ‘Bad and Boujee’ rapper Migos’ Takeoff shot dead in Texas bowling alley
heid-ing in plain sight | Supermodel Heidi Klum disturbs fans with ‘nightmare’ worm costume for Halloween
'Huge void' | Limerick community ‘numbed and stunned’ by woman’s death in tragic Halloween crash
shattered lives | Widow of murdered prison officer David Black issues emotional appeal 10 years after shooting