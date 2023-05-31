Former Irish football star breached domestic violence order by emailing ex-partner

The court previously heard the accused flew to Mallorca for a holiday on the day his non-jury trial was due to be held.

A former Irish football star breached a domestic violence order by sending his ex-partner an email while he was prohibited from contacting her.

The man (50) admitted sending the mail on Christmas Eve, contravening a safety order she had taken out against him six months earlier.

His case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for restorative justice and probation reports, as well as a victim impact statement.

The accused, from Dublin, pleaded guilty to breach of a safety order under Section 33 of the Domestic Violence Act.

The case had been listed for hearing on a not guilty plea last month but a bench warrant was issued when he failed to appear.

Today was the accused’s first court appearance since the warrant was executed and his barrister Declan Higgins said he was now pleading guilty.

Garda Ian Saville told Judge John O’Leary the victim was at her home on December 24 last year when she received an email from the accused’s Gmail address.

This was in breach of a safety order prohibiting communication, with effect from June last year until June next year.

A statement of complaint was taken and the accused was arrested and charged on January 10 this year. He made no reply after caution.

The court heard he had 17 previous convictions but this was his first for breach of a safety order.

His record dating back to 2011 included convictions for drink driving, uninsured and unlicenced driving and non payment of a taxi fare.

He had been banned from driving for four years and given a three-month suspended sentence on a no insurance charge.

During today's hearing, Judge O’Leary said he was concerned that the accused in the dock was “gesturing that all this is nonsense” which was “not helpful” to the court.

Mr Higgins said the “terminology we use in court is not immediately discernible to him.”

The judge said the accused’s list of prior convictions “isn’t very impressive.”

“Obviously he should not have contacted the injured party, however, this is not a threatening email,” Mr Higgins said.

The judge said these instructions were “dismissive of the injured party.”

Mr Higgins said the email, which was not read out in court "could have been constructed better” from a human point of view. From a legal point of view it “shouldn’t have been constructed at all.”

He said it was still at the lower end of the scale and Judge O’Leary agreed that he had “seen worse.”

The accused, who was working in construction as a banksman, had five children from two relationships. He was going through a particularly difficult time in his life at the time of the prior convictions.

The safety order breach was “a blip”, Mr Higgins said.

“He shouldn’t have contacted her at all, he realises that now.”

A state solicitor said the injured party wished to make a victim impact statement.

The judge adjourned the case to October.