Former garda claims miscarriage of justice after spending 20 months in jail

Former detective sergeant Eve Doherty claims she was set up

A detective sergeant jailed for harassing a state solicitor by sending abusive letters has submitted an application to the Attorney General, claiming a miscarriage of justice took place.

Her 2017 trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that over an 18-month period, letters and emails were sent to the home and place of work of state solicitor Elizabeth Howlin, calling her “corrupt”, an “incompetent useless hobbit”, and a “two-faced b***h”.

At the time in question, Elizabeth Howlin worked with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), where she was involved in deciding whether or not to bring prosecutions in criminal cases.

Eve Doherty, who was released in 2019, was a detective sergeant who was assigned to the crime and security division of An Garda Síochána.

The court heard Howlin didn’t know Doherty until the trial, and that Doherty was then in a relationship with Howlin’s ex-partner.

The former detective sergeant has always maintained her innocence and claims she was set up.

Lawyers acting for Doherty confirmed that on May 12 they filed an application under Section 2 of the Criminal Procedure Act 1993 to the Attorney General’s office, claiming a miscarriage of justice in her case.

One of the grounds cites “issues about the credibility and integrity of one of the investigating officers”.

The senior garda who led the investigation is currently imprisoned over multiple sex attacks, including unlawful carnal knowledge of his younger sister in the 1970s, it is understood.​

Other grounds include allegations of conflict of interest, a delay in proceedings, perceived judicial bias and unlawful warrants of seizure.

Earlier appeals to the Criminal Court of Appeal together with applications to the Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights have all been dismissed.

Doherty released a comment to this newspaper about the latest development, saying: “I will keep on fighting to clear my name. I didn’t commit these offences and I am now hoping the Attorneys General will do the right thing and look at what my legal team have prepared.

“From the outset I was completely prejudiced because of a barrage of media leaks by gardaí to the press.”

Belfast-based solicitor Kevin Winters is representing Doherty.

“I commend her tenacity to keep going, no matter how much the odds have been stacked against her,” he said.

“I think we have given the AG plenty to think about. We are confident Eve will get a fair and reasonable response from the AG’s office.”

Doherty was found guilty by a jury of harassing Howlin between September 2011 and March 2013. She had denied the charge and was acquitted on two counts of making false statements.

Doherty was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in January 2018. She successfully appealed her sentence and was released after spending 20 months in prison.