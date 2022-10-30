Former GAA star pleads guilty to stealing over €1.1k from local Garda station

Ex footballer and serving garda James ’Jimmy’ Murray admitted the theft of seven postal orders

A court heard this week how a serving Garda who’s also a former member of the Louth county football team has pleaded guilty to stealing over €1,100 from a local Garda station.

James ’Jimmy’ Murray, whose address was given as Ashbourne Garda Station, admitted the theft of seven postal orders worth €1,120 at that station on various dates between March 2019 and November 2020.

The former footballer has previously spoken publicly about how he struggled to cope with a serious gambling problem.

The 36-year-old had cashed postal orders which had been handed in by members of the public to retrieve cars that had been seized from them.

An internal audit discovered what had happened and the accused – who has repaid the money, is currently under suspension from the force.

Judge Cormac Dunne took into account that defendant had not made any attempt to cover up his tracks and appeared to have “freed himself” from a serious gambling addiction.

He directed him to pay €3,000 to the Meath Community Drug and Alcohol Response by next Tuesday, when it’s expected the charges will be struck out.