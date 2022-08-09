Former footballer Ryan Giggs ‘flipped’ and locked ex out of hotel room naked, court hears

“I had no clothes on, he grabbed me by the wrist so hard and dragged me into the lounge. Put me on the floor, got all my suitcase, belongings, make-up”

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs arriving at Manchester Crown Court where he is accused of controlling and coercive behaviour against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville between August 2017 and November 2020. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022. — © PA

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs “flipped” and locked his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville outside of their hotel room naked following a row, a court has heard.

Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also charged with assaulting the 36-year-old, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Jurors at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court will hear a police interview with Greville on Tuesday as the second day of the trial kicks off.

In the interview, which is an hour and 45 minutes long and was recorded on 18 November 2020, Greville claimed that Giggs “dragged” her and threw her belongings into the corridor of their hotel in Dubai before locking her out.

“I ran back to the hotel, got into bed, I said something to him and he flipped again,” she said.

“I had no clothes on, he grabbed me by the wrist so hard and dragged me into the lounge. Put me on the floor, got all my suitcase, belongings, make-up.

“He threw me out the door naked and shut the door and wouldn’t let me back in.”

In another alleged incident, she accused Giggs of throwing a laptop at her head.

She says she was left with a lump on her head and when she confronted Giggs, he said: “You made me do it.”

Yesterday, the court was told that Giggs’ private life involved a “litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love”.

Opening the case, prosecutor Peter Wright QC said of the defendant: “He was idolised by his adoring fans and supporters. On the pitch his skills were abundant and a thing of beauty.

“Off the pitch, in the privacy of his own personal life at home or behind closed doors, there was, we say the facts reveal, a much uglier and more sinister side to his character.

“This was a private life that involved a litany of abuse, both physical and psychological, of a woman he professed to love.

“A woman who, in reality, was, if the evidence is to be believed, treated in a way that cannot be excused or overlooked, by either an adoring public, or the law.

“This is a story of control and coercion of a woman who thought she was loved and respected; sadly the reality was very different.

“Eventually, after years of turbulence, when the scales fell from her eyes, she realised she needed to remove herself from his sphere of influence.”

Mr Wright said the result of this decision to break away was the incident on November 1 2020, when Giggs is said to have “lost control” and headbutted Ms Greville.

In the altercation that followed they grappled together on the floor before Ms Greville’s sister stepped in, the court heard.

Mr Wright said: “She (Emma Greville) tried to pull the defendant off her sister. For her pains the defendant, we say, deliberately elbowed her in the jaw causing her discomfort and shock that he would turn violence on to her as well her sister.

“At that stage, we say, the defendant entirely lost self-control and he deliberately headbutted Kate, thereby causing swelling to her lips and bruising. Emma then called the police, who attended the premises.”

Mr Daw QC addressed jurors after Mr Wright's opening speech and said that Mr Giggs denies deliberately headbutting his former partner.

"The defence case is that there were lines that Mr Giggs would never cross," he said.

"He never once used unlawful violence against Ms Greville in the course of their relationship, no matter how bad things got."

Mr Daw added that Mr Giggs has "never been in trouble with the police in his life” and described the allegations of assault against the Greville sisters as “lies” and “exaggeration”.

Giggs stood down in June as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

During his time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.