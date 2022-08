Former Fianna Fáil councillor charged with harassing young woman in Cork

Joseph O’Donovan (47), who was formerly known as Gary O’Flynn was charged with one count of harassment

A former Fianna Fáil councillor has appeared before Cork District Court charged with the harassment of a woman in the city. Photo: PA

A former Fianna Fáil councillor has been charged with harassing a young woman in Cork.

Joseph O’Donovan (47), who was formerly known as Gary O’Flynn, appeared before Judge Colm Roberts at Cork District Court where he was charged with one count of harassment.

The charge relates to three dates between July 30 and August 6 this year in Cork city and allegedly involved a woman in her 20s.

Detective Sergeant Kathrine Tansley gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution to the court.

She said that the accused made no reply when the the charge was formally put to him under caution at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city at 5.13pm on Tuesday.

The alleged offence is contrary to Section 10 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

No objection to bail was made by the State in the case.

However, the former Fianna Fáil councillor, who is the son of former party TD Noel O’Flynn, must adhere to stringent bail conditions pending his next court appearance.

Mr O’Donovan must remain out of the area of Cork city centre except for medical or legal appointments.

He was also ordered to stay away from several specific streets in Cork city.

Mr O’Donovan must abstain from all intoxicants in public and sign on three times a week at Gurranabraher Garda Station on the northside of Cork city.

He must also reside at his home in Melvindale House, Coolowen, Blarney, Co Cork.

Mr O’Donovan must have no contact, direct or indirect, with the alleged injured party in the case.

This also applies to all forms of social and electronic media.

He must further obey a curfew from 10pm to 7am daily.

Judge Roberts asked O’Donovan if he understood that a garda could call at his home, with all the embarrassment that entails, to make sure that he was obeying the terms of his bail.

O’Donovan said he understood and acknowledged the terms of his bail.

The defendant, who was wearing a navy blazer, jeans and brown boots was told by Judge Roberts to “concentrate on the terms of the bail.”

O’Donovan was represented by solicitor, Michael Quinlan, who made no application to the court.

Judge Roberts remanded O’Donovan on his own bond of €250 to appear before Cork District Court for DPP directions on September 28.

O’Donovan is the son of former TD, Noel O’Flynn who served in the constituency of Cork North Central from 1997 until his retirement in 2011.

Mr O’Donovan, when he was known as Gary O’Flynn, was a sitting councillor in Cork city from 2003 to 2008.

He took his father’s old seat on the council in 2003 when the dual mandate ban came in to force.

He ended his political career five years later with his seat going to his brother, Kenneth.

Kenneth O'Flynn remains an independent councillor on the northside of Cork city.