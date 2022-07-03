Former Cork City footballer jailed for two and a half years for dealing cocaine

19-year-old Elyjas Eshaji pleaded guilty to having cocaine for sale or supply on June 16, 2021, at New Road, Kinsale, Co. Cork.

A former Cork City footballer has been jailed for two and a half years for dealing cocaine.

Elyjas Eshaji (19) of Jamesfort Avenue, Kinsale Manor, Kinsale appeared before the Cork Circuit Criminal Court via video link from prison where Judge Sarah Berkeley imposed a sentence of three years with the last six months suspended.

Defence barrister Ray Boland requested for sentencing to be adjourned until October to allow Eshaji to turn his life around.

Judge Berkeley refused this appeal and noted that gardaí described him as a cocaine dealer when he was caught with the drugs, adding that he was clearly not storing them for someone else.

During the hearing, Mr Boland SC said that the young man no longer plays for Cork City Football Club and added that his drug use affected his sporting career.

“He has a girlfriend with whom he is expecting a child. He is not working at present. He trained and worked as a barber,” Mr Boland said.

Judge Berkeley said: “He has not got a job and he is expecting a child.

“He seems to me to have approached his case in a very immature way. He has a lot more to do.”

The estimated street value of the drugs exceeded €13,000 – a figure warranting a mandatory jail term of 10 years unless the judge finds there are exceptional circumstances.