Former coach accused of raping and abusing schoolgirl in Dublin over 30 years ago

The man (76) was charged with one count of raping the alleged victim and nine of sexually assaulting her

A former sports coach has been accused of raping and sexually abusing a schoolgirl in Dublin more than 30 years ago.

The 76 year old man was brought before a court today charged with one count of raping the alleged victim and nine of sexually assaulting her.

He is facing trial and the case against him was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court for the preparation of a book of evidence.

He will be sent forward to the Central Criminal Court when the book is ready.

The man is alleged to have committed the offences at the same location in the city on dates in 1989 and 1990.

Detective Garda Amy Kelly from the Garda National Protective Services Bureau told Juge Gerard Jones she arrested the accused for the purpose of charge at a Dublin garda station at 9.52am today.

He was charged by Garda Sergeant Colm Finnerty at 10.15am and made no reply to any of the 10 counts after caution.

He was then conveyed to court, Det Gda Kelly said.

The DPP was directing trial on indictment, with all charges to go forward to the Central Criminal Court, she said.

She sought an adjournment for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty applied for bail, saying the gardai were not objecting subject to certain conditions.

Det Gda Kelly said there were three conditions, which she set out.

Judge Jones granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €100, with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, the accused is to surrender his passport. “He doesn’t seem to know where it is,” Det Gda Kelly said, and the judge said if he cannot find it, he is to undertake not to apply for a new one, or any other travel documents.

The man is to have no contact, directly or indirectly with the alleged victim. He has already provided gardai with a contact phone number and he is to notify gardai if this changes.

Judge Jones asked if there was one alleged victim in the case or more.

“One victim, Judge,” Det Gda Kelly said.

The judge asked about her age.

“A child, Judge, at the time of the offences,” the garda said.

The court heard the allegations dated back to 1989 and 1990.

Mr O’Doherty said his client had met the gardai by arrangement at the station. No signing on condition was imposed.

The court heard the usual reporting restrictions would apply given the nature of the charges.

The judge also extended the time required by the prosecution for the preparation of the book of evidence.

The accused was remanded on bail to appear in court again on a date in May.

Dressed in a black overcoat, grey suit and open-necked white shirt, he was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.

He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to any of the charges. The man walked from the courthouse minutes after taking up bail.