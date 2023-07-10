Former Celtic star Paddy McCourt put on sex offenders register, avoids jail

McCourt had been found guilty of a single charge of indecent assault in that he put his hand up a woman's skirt and touched her bottom

Former Celtic footballer Paddy McCourt has been handed a suspended prison sentence after being convicted of indecent assault.

The 39-year-old received a three month jail term, suspended for three years, and was placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

He was convicted of indecently assaulting a woman in a bar in the centre of Derry in the early hours of January 30 last year.

The ex-Northern Ireland international, a father of three from Wheatfield Court in Muff, Co Donegal, was convicted of indecent assault by District Judge Ted Magill In May following a two day contested hearing.

Imposing the suspended sentence on McCourt at Derry Magistrates Court on Monday, Mr Magill described the ex-international footballer's actions as "for you a moment of madness".

Mr Magill noted that McCourt had been found guilty of a single charge of indecent assault in that he put his hand up the woman's skirt and touched her bottom.

"It was brief but it was obviously very startling for her. It was captured on CCTV. Your level of intoxication was also captured on CCTV. You were quite drunk but drunkenness is no excuse and a drunken intent is still intent," the judge said.

Mr Magill said that, in her victim impact statement, the victim told of the effect on her, and one of the worst aspects was that she felt she had been called a liar.

"It was crystal clear during the hearing that no issue was taken by anybody of her honesty or her accuracy, that she told the truth and that she had suffered an indecent assault. Your case was that it was not done by you," he added.

"When a case is contested and there is a conviction, the court is not in a position to offer any reduction in sentencing as is available for a plea of guilty.

"Also your pre-sentence report, in which you say you do not accept your guilt, does not leave me with many options because quite frankly without an acceptance of guilt by you a probation order is not an option," the District Judge said.

Mr Magill said he took into consideration that McCourt had a completely clear record before his conviction and that he has been assessed as being at the lowest level of risk of re-offending.

"Nothing I have seen suggests to me that you present any sort of danger. This was for you a moment of madness," he added.

"People, women and girls going out to socialise, should be free from any fear of anybody putting their hands on them.

"That is the serious aspect of this offence. I therefore feel that the custodial threshold has been passed.

"Had it been the case during the contest that this young lady's honesty had been taken into question, that her character and truthfulness had been attacked, it would not have been possible to deal with this by any other way than an immediate sentence of imprisonment.

"That did not happen. This young lady told the truth and it was never suggested by the defence that she had been telling lies.

"In all the circumstances of this case, the appropriate sentence is one of three months' imprisonment suspended for two years", Judge Magill said.

He also said McCourt would be on the sex offenders register for five years.

The District Judge then granted a defence application to appeal the conviction. Appeal bail was fixed at £100.

During the two day contested hearing in May, McCourt, who made 18 appearances for Northern Ireland, was recorded in CCTV drinking beside the victim at the bar counter in the 57 Bar in Waterloo Street.

The hearing was told that following the incident the victim reported the matter to the police.

Her skirt and underwear were forensically examined and although a mixed profile of four DNA samples was found, none of them was McCourt's.