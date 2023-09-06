Football yob feeling The Blues after lifetime ban for throwing water balloon at fans

Jay Thompson was also heard calling a female supporter who was wearing a Superwoman outfit a “slut” at the top of his voice

A football hooligan who’s been banned from watching his beloved Linfield at Windsor Park for life says it’s a load of “bullsh*t”.

Jay Thompson, who was convicted of “throwing an article” as well as disorderly behaviour, also gurned that he was being made to “feel like a criminal”.

The 21-year-old thug lost his appeal this week against a ban on watching football anywhere in Northern Ireland for three years – given after he was found guilty of chucking a water balloon at rival fans and hurling a foul-mouthed rant at cops and female fans at a match in Larne five months ago.

But the wannabe Linfield hardman has been left with ‘The Blues’ after his own team barred him from watching them at their home pitch, Windsor Park – for life!

Jay Thompson

A court was told this week how during a match between Larne FC and Linfield, police were in Stand B and “saw the defendant shouting and screaming”, calling them “sp**tics”. He was also heard calling a female supporter who was wearing a Superwoman outfit, a “slut” at the top of his voice.

Thompson had been handed a 120-hour community service order and three-year football banning order (FBO), which he appealed – but a judge affirmed those sentences this week.

Judge Alistair Devlin told Antrim County Appeal Court he was “encouraged to know that Linfield FC thought it appropriate” to ban Thompson from Windsor Park for life.

The Linfield season ticket holder is a member of hardcore supporters group Blue Unity who have been blamed for causing trouble at a number of games in the last couple of years. Linfield were hit with fines last season after a series of unsavoury incidents, including sectarian chanting, and it is understood the club is keen to make an example of fans like Thompson to send a message to other troublemakers.

On his Facebook page Thompson’s ‘passion’ for Linfield is made very clear and he’s seen posing wearing ‘Blue Unity’ scarves and T-shirts.

The Sunday World contacted Thompson and asked how he felt about the lifetime ban from watching Linfield but he went berserk and hurled abuse.

After calming down he went on to complain that it had all been “blown way out of proportion”.

“Mate, honestly I’ve had enough bullsh*t surrounding this, being treated like a criminal for throwing a water balloon and shouting at fans,” he said.

“All for throwing a water balloon and shouting at fans. I’ve been made out to be a criminal, it’s completely unacceptable the justice system is completely f***ed.”

Jay Thompson is a member of Blue Unity

He went on to say the furore was having a detrimental effect on his mental health.

Thompson, from Braeside Grove in east Belfast, had entered guilty pleas to throwing an article on the night Larne FC were crowned champions on April 21 this year, as well as an offence of disorderly behaviour on the Inver Road in Larne.

The court heard this week how Thompson had continued to abuse rival fans and police before lobbing a water balloon at the match in question.

At the final whistle, officers waited by the exit to stop Thompson, but he tried to run off, only to be detained a short distance away where he refused to allow cops to put him in handcuffs.

The barrister said Thompson was “extremely remorseful for his actions”.

However, Judge Devlin said he saw “merit” in the sentence which was handed out by District Judge Nigel Broderick last month, so he dismissed the appeal and affirmed both the CSO and the FBO.

​ Blue United hit out at Linfield after the club said it would engage with supporters’ groups, including Blue Unity, to “rectify the issues”.

In a statement accompanied by a logo of a bulldog, Blue Unity claimed: “It seems the club are against working with us or dealing with the issues we both face. Many of us feel we’ve been completely thrown under the bus.”