Football fan jumped over security gate at Dublin airport to catch flight to World Cup

Cameron Bond, 50yrs, from Mettesford, Derbyshire, England pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice(CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin after he appeared before the District Court. Pic: IrishPhotoDesk.ie — © Paddy Cummins - PCPhoto.ie

A FOOTBALL fan who sparked an alert when he clambered over security screening at Dublin Airport to catch a flight to the World Cup in Qatar has avoided a custodial sentence.

“Impatient" Cameron Bond from England missed his plane to Dubai and instead appeared at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Judge Anthony Halpin ordered him to hand over £stg.1,000 to a charity.

“He won’t need drinking money over in Qatar,” he quipped, referring to the World Cup host country’s alcohol ban in stadiums.

Bond, 50, from Mettesford, Derbyshire, England, was arrested in Terminal Two on Friday evening and charged with trespass and an offence under the Air Navigation and Transport Act for causing a false alarm by breaching security and passing through the airport on Friday evening without being screened.

The court heard that he made no reply to the charges. Judge Halpin granted Bond legal aid, and after consulting with solicitor Paul Byrne, the accused pleaded guilty.

Garda David Walsh told the court Bond entered the secure screening area but "stood and observed". He then walked to another quiet part and "climbed over the security screening gate".

He saw cleaners, hid and waited until they left as he tried to “evade” airport security coming after him.

They followed Bond until Garda Walsh arrived and arrested him.

The garda confirmed he had a ticket, but the incident resulted in missing his flight.

Judge Halpin noted he had no prior criminal convictions and caused a minor disruption.

The defence solicitor told the court that Bond's partner was in Enniskillen while the accused lived in England. He had been going to Dubai to join others at a charity event and continue to the World Cup finals.

He brought £stg.2,000 and a dog’s head mask with him.

Pleading for leniency, Mr Byrne said Bond seemed to have become impatient and was not intoxicated.

Judge Halpin described it as foolhardy, particularly because airports are on high alert.

He praised the security and gardai but added that he did not think the accused had “any real bad intent”.

He told Bond he was prepared to apply the Probation of Offenders Act, sparing him both a sentence and a recorded conviction.

However, he had to hand over £stg.1,000 for the Little Flower Penny Dinners charity, which helps underprivileged people in Dublin city centre's Liberties area.