‘Foolish’ shop assistant (22) caught with cocaine had ‘lost his way’
The court was told the defendant was 20 when this incident happened and had been “at a loose end”.
A SHOP assistant caught with cocaine and cannabis when gardaí raided his then girlfriend’s home had “lost his way”, a court has heard.
Craig Garland (22) asked a judge to leave him without a conviction, saying his behaviour was foolish and he had been at a loose end at the time.
Judge David McHugh said he would leave Garland without a conviction if he completed the restorative justice programme.
The defendant, of Carton Terrace in Ballymun, admitted possession of cannabis and cocaine, as well as having the drugs for sale or supply, at Mayeston Drive in Finglas on December 21, 2020.
Garda John Santry told Blanchardstown District Court he obtained a search warrant and during a search, cannabis worth €1,063 and cocaine worth €1,252 was found upstairs in the defendant’s girlfriend’s home.
Read more
The court heard Garland had no previous convictions.
Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Garland was working full-time in a carpet shop, and had written a letter of apology to the court.
Mr Fleming said the defendant was 20 when this incident happened and had been “at a loose end”. Garland was now 22 and had matured a lot in the last two years.
At the time of this incident, Garland and his mother had fallen out and he was homeless.
He was now living with his father, Mr Fleming said, asking the judge to allow Garland to complete the restorative justice programme and keep his previously good record.
Today's Headlines
poo-gate | Conor McGregor says ‘I smell poo’ in bizarre late night Twitter jab at arch-rival Khabib
caring kingpin | Irish boxer Peter McDonagh praises Daniel Kinahan for rescuing him from the ‘scrap heap’
'loose end' | ‘Foolish’ shop assistant (22) caught with cocaine had ‘lost his way’
Yule theft | Mum who stole Xmas decorations was smoking ‘ice’ and in a ‘drugs haze’, court told
DEMENTED | Exposed: Pint-sized thug who threatened to kill new mum and ‘rape her corpse’
guilty plea | Kerry badminton champ who admitted paying women for access to their children for sexual gratification to be sentenced today
Secret recording | Jonathan Dowdall claimed Mary Lou McDonald used Hutch family for ‘money and votes’, trial told
weather warning | Yellow wind warning in place for four counties as ‘very blustery day’ forecast
aisle crisis | Shoppers south of the border pay far more for their everyday trolley items
Fair Enough | Fair City’s Sorcha Furlong says she’s happy being 45 but ‘wouldn’t rule out Botox’