‘Foolish’ shop assistant (22) caught with cocaine had ‘lost his way’

The court was told the defendant was 20 when this incident happened and had been “at a loose end”.

A SHOP assistant caught with cocaine and cannabis when gardaí raided his then girlfriend’s home had “lost his way”, a court has heard.

Craig Garland (22) asked a judge to leave him without a conviction, saying his behaviour was foolish and he had been at a loose end at the time.

Judge David McHugh said he would leave Garland without a conviction if he completed the restorative justice programme.

The defendant, of Carton Terrace in Ballymun, admitted possession of cannabis and cocaine, as well as having the drugs for sale or supply, at Mayeston Drive in Finglas on December 21, 2020.

Garda John Santry told Blanchardstown District Court he obtained a search warrant and during a search, cannabis worth €1,063 and cocaine worth €1,252 was found upstairs in the defendant’s girlfriend’s home.

The court heard Garland had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Garland was working full-time in a carpet shop, and had written a letter of apology to the court.

Mr Fleming said the defendant was 20 when this incident happened and had been “at a loose end”. Garland was now 22 and had matured a lot in the last two years.

At the time of this incident, Garland and his mother had fallen out and he was homeless.

He was now living with his father, Mr Fleming said, asking the judge to allow Garland to complete the restorative justice programme and keep his previously good record.