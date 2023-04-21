‘Flustered’ mother-of-five forgot to pay for groceries she had on buggy, court told

The defendant, with an address at Corduff Park in Blanchardstown, admitted counts of theft at Dunnes Stores in Blanchardstown on March 22 and March 24 last year.

A mother of five who was shopping with her severely autistic child became flustered and forgot to pay for some of her groceries, a court heard.

Jade McEvoy (33) had placed groceries in shopping bags on the child’s buggy and she had forgotten about one of the bags, her solicitor said.

Judge Gerard Jones struck out the charges, leaving McEvoy without a conviction.

The defendant, with an address at Corduff Park in Blanchardstown, admitted counts of theft at Dunnes Stores in Blanchardstown on March 22 and March 24 last year.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí received a report on March 25 last year from the security manager of Dunnes Stores saying a female had taken groceries valued at €75 and had left the shop without paying for the items.

She was stopped by security staff and provided them with her name and address, the sergeant said.​

McEvoy had also been in the store on March 22 and had taken groceries worth €19.

The court heard that the defendant had no previous convictions and had never been in trouble before.

Defence solicitor Mervyn Harnett said that McEvoy suffered from anxiety, forgetfulness and memory loss.

The defendant was a busy mother of five children, Mr Harnett said, three of whom are autistic and non-verbal.

On the days in question, McEvoy was shopping with one of her children. She had the groceries in shopping bags on the buggy and paid for many of the items.

However, she became flustered, forgot about one of the bags on the buggy and walked out of the store.

Mr Harnett said the defendant was so embarrassed about the thefts, and her partner had gone back to the shop to pay for the items.

Mr Harnett asked the judge to be lenient, saying McEvoy had made a mistake, but she had co-operated fully with security staff and gardaí.