Five people charged in connection with Ashling Murphy murder probe

Five people have appeared in court charged in relation to the Ashling Murphy murder investigation.

The 23-year-old schoolteacher was killed while out jogging along the Grand Canal at Cappincur, Tullamore in Co Offaly, on January 12 last year.

Jozef Puska (32), with an address listed as Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, is currently before the courts charged with her murder.

Three women and two men, who are all Slovakian nationals, were brought before a court sitting today charged with offences including impeding the garda inquiry and withholding information.

They were arrested at locations in Dublin yesterday and released on bail following their appearances before Tullamore District Court this morning.

Marek Puska (34) is charged with withholding information relating to the murder investigation on a date unknown between January 12 and January 27 last year at Tullamore garda station.

The offence is contrary to Section 9 of the Offences Against the State (Amendment) Act 1998.

Lubomir Puska (35) and Lucia Istokova (34) are accused of the same offence at the same location between January 12 and 27, 2022.

Two other women were also brought before the court sitting charged with impeding the garda investigation.

Jozefina Grundzova (33) and Viera Gazoiva (38) are accused of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of an alleged offender relating to the murder of Ashling Murphy.

The offence allegedly occurred on date unknown between January 12 and 14 last year at a location in Tullamore and is contrary to Section 7(2) and (4) of the Criminal Law Act, 1997.

Judge Michele Finian imposed reporting restrictions on the addresses of the five accused being published.

They were all granted bail subject to conditions, including surrendering their passports, residing at a given address, and informing gardai of any change to their address.

Legal aid was also granted to the five accused who will appear before Tullamore District Court again on July 26.

Jozef Puska is due to stand trial later this year before the Central Criminal Court, accused of the murder Ms Murphy.