Five-months’ jail for driver who drove at speed towards garda car

A dangerous driver drove at speed towards a garda car and failed to stop when they indicated for him to do so, a court heard.

Terry Maughan (41) had 16 previous convictions for uninsured driving and was banned from driving at the time of this offence.

Judge Dermot Dempsey imposed a five-month sentence and disqualified Maughan from driving for six years.

The defendant, of Dun Saithne Avenue in Balbriggan, admitted uninsured, unlicensed, drunk and dangerous driving at St Macullin’s Park, Matt Lane, in Balbriggan last January 8.

Garda Aoife Treanor told Swords District Court that Maughan, driving a blue Citreon Berlingo van, drove at gardaí at speed and then failed to stop when officers indicated for him to do so.

​Gda Treanor said gardaí followed Maughan, and they got a strong smell of alcohol when he was taken from the vehicle.

He was arrested and taken to Balbriggan garda station, where he provided a breath specimen which produced a reading of 33mgs of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The court heard that Maughan told gardaí, “I apologise”, after he was arrested.

The defendant had 123 previous convictions, the court heard, including 16 for uninsured driving.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said that Maughan had struggled with alcohol his whole life.

The defendant was now separated from his wife, she said, and was very worried about one of his children, who was having a difficult time.

Ms D’Arcy said Maughan regretted this incident and wished to apologise to gardaí for his behaviour. She said the defendant understood he had a poor record, and realised he faced a prison sentence.