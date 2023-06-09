Five-month sentence for dad caught carrying kitchen knife ‘for his own safety’

The defendant, with an address at St Ronan’s Park in Clondalkin, admitted possession of a kitchen knife at St Mark’s Grove, Clondalkin, on October 1, 2021.

A FATHER of two caught with a kitchen knife after he was searched by gardaí had it for his own protection, a court heard.

Jamie Kinsella (29) received a five-month sentence when he appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Blanchardstown District Court.

The defendant, with an address at St Ronan’s Park in Clondalkin, admitted possession of a kitchen knife at St Mark’s Grove, Clondalkin, on October 1, 2021.

Garda Martin Donoghue told the court he was on patrol when he stopped and searched the defendant, who had in his possession a kitchen knife and a small amount of cannabis.

Gda Donoghue said Kinsella told him he had the knife as he was in fear for his own safety.

The court heard Kinsella had 67 previous convictions, and most recently received a lengthy sentence for robbery.

Kinsella’s earliest release date was January 2025, the court heard.

John O’Doherty, defending, said Kinsella had two young children and had a strong family unit, with his relatives still supporting him.

Mr O’Doherty said the defendant was produced from prison, and Kinsella had previously indicated he was pleading guilty to the matters.