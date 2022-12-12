Five men charged over seizure of 300 catalytic converters worth €150k in Dublin

Depending on the type of catalytic convertor, there can be up to seven grams of precious metals in each one, making them a target for thieves

A group of men caught by gardaí with 300 catalytic converters worth around €150k last April are to appear in court on Thursday.

All five have been charged and range in age from mid 40s to early 50s.

Gardaí seized the 300 catalytic converters during a raid on April 14, 2021, in St. Margaret’s, Co Dublin.

The catalytic converter is a section of a car’s exhaust where gases from the engine are passed over and through a metal that breaks down pollutants within.

Depending on the type of catalytic convertor, there can be up to seven grams of precious metals in each one, and can be worth €100 to €300 for each unit sold on.

At the time of the seizure last April, gardaí said they “seized 300 catalytic convertors weighing a total of 1275kg with an estimated value of €150,000.”

They were assisted by gardaí from Ballymun garda station, Fingal County Council and a Customs and Revenue Officer and dog handler.

“The search was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions,” a spokesperson added.

The men will aredue to appear in court on Thursday 15 December at 10.30am at the Criminal Courts of Justice.