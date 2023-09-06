Five men charged in connection with death of dad-of-two in fatal assault in Co Kildare

The 29-year-old, who was originally from Edenderry, Co Offaly, was found on a rural road in Allenwood South on January 3, 2021

Five men have been charged in connection with the death of Mark Loughlin in a fatal assault in Co Kildare more than two years ago.

All five are due to appear before Naas District Court this morning, at 10.30am.

The 29-year-old, who was originally from Edenderry, Co Offaly, was found on a rural road in Allenwood South on January 3, 2021, after gardaí had attended an earlier incident nearby.

At the time, gardaí were treating the discovery of father-of-two Mr Loughlin just before 4am as being related to the earlier incident that happened at around 1am.

In the first incident gardaí from Robertstown responded to a public order incident at Allenwood South.

A silver Audi car was reported to have been involved in a collision with a red Renault Traffic van.

Mark and his partner

But when gardaí arrived at the scene, no complaint was made to officers.

Two vehicles were detained pending forensic examinations.

Later on, at 3.49am, gardaí received a further call of another public order incident or assault in the same area.

When they arrived they discovered Mr Loughlin lying on the road being given CPR.

He was rushed by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Loughlin, who also used the nickname ‘Yob’, was understood to have become a father the previous October.

He was known to gardaí and was jailed in February 2020 for 10 months for headbutting a 16-year-old girl on an Offaly street in August 2019.

He had also been sentenced to three and a half years in December 2015 for a violent incident on the night of June 18 and morning of June 19, 2015, when he fired a shot at gardaí from the passenger seat of a car as the gardaí were trying to stop it.

He had told gardai he had intended using the gun to put pressure on somebody to pay a drugs debt.

In April 2021, his heartbroken sister, Shannon Loughlin spoke out after gardaí made eight arrests and carried out a number of searches of properties in Allenwood, Kildare.

Posting on Facebook after the raids and arrests, Mark's sister Shannon said: "Nearly three months and the pain is unreal.

"The endless torture my family and his real friends are going through is horrific.”

Gardaí at the time issued a statement appealing for information on the movement of a Silver Audi A4, as well as information in relation to the incident between the Silver Audi A4 and the Red Renault Traffic van in the Allenwood area.