Finglas shoplifter asks judge to send him to jail to help ‘clear out his head’

Brian Mulhall (53) who had served jail time in the past and had been out of prison nearly a year was ‘really struggling’

Brian Mulhall pleaded guilty to stealing groceries worth €73

A shoplifter who is “really struggling” at present has asked a judge to jail him, so he can go back into prison and “clear out his head”.

Brian Mulhall (53) had a history of theft-related offences, had served jail time in the past and had been out of prison nearly a year, a court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones convicted and sentenced Mulhall to three months in prison.

The defendant, of Abbotstown Avenue, Finglas, admitted stealing groceries, valued at €73, from Supervalu, Rathborne Drive, Ashtown, Dublin 15, on November 16, 2022.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were called to the shop following reports of a theft.

Sgt Callaghan said the defendant had placed a number of items in a bag, and had walked out without paying for the goods.

He was stopped by security staff, and the groceries were recovered in a resalable condition, the sergeant said.

The court heard Mulhall had a number of previous convictions dating back some years, the majority of which were for theft-related matters.

Mulhall, who is unemployed and on social welfare, had previously served time in prison, and had been out for about a year, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Rory Staines said that he was in the unusual circumstances of asking the judge to give his client a prison sentence.

Mr Staines said the defendant was really struggling at the moment, and Mulhall believed he needed to go to jail so he could “clear out his head”.


