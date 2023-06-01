Finglas man Glen Ward arrested for breach of the peace after gardaí stopped brother’s car

The court heard Glen Ward (30) had 21 previous convictions, including for minor assault and public order offences.

A father-of-one who was annoyed gardaí had stopped his brother made a comment to them and ended up being arrested himself for a breach of the peace, a court has heard.

Glen Ward (30) was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by gardaí when he made the comment.

Judge David McHugh applied the Probation Act, leaving the defendant without a conviction.

Ward, with a previous address in Finglas, admitted threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Tesco Clearwater in Finglas on October 1, 2019.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were on mobile patrol shortly before 10pm on the day in question when they stopped a vehicle.

Ward was a passenger in the vehicle, the court heard.

Sgt Callaghan said gardaí told Ward they were going to search him and he made a comment to them.

The defendant had an issue with gardaí as they had stopped his younger brother the previous day, the sergeant said.

Ward was arrested and taken to Finglas garda station, where he was later charged with the public order breach.

The court heard Ward had 21 previous convictions, including for minor assault and public order offences.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said that the defendant was a single man with one child.

Ward was currently unemployed, Mr MacLoughlin said, and he asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.