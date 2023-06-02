Finglas man accused of ‘bundling’ teen into car boot during attack bailed

The violent attack is alleged to have happened on a street in Finglas on January 30 last year

A YOUNG man accused of taking part in an attack on a teenager who was “bundled” into a car boot and set upon by armed men has been granted bail, a court heard.

Eric O’Driscoll (21) is charged with violent disorder after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly repeatedly attacked by masked assailants wielding weapons including a knife and hammer.

He was remanded on continuing bail for the directions of the DPP to be given when he appeared in Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr O’Driscoll, whose address cannot be published, had been refused district court bail in April but has since been granted high court bail.

The violent attack is alleged to have happened on a street in Finglas on January 30 last year.

Yesterday, Judge David McHugh was told the Director of Public Prosecutions had not yet given directions in the case and the state was seeking more time for this.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said he did not believe the adjournment date should be read out in open court.

Judge McHugh noted the next date on the charge sheet and remanded the accused on continuing bail.

During Mr O'Driscoll's contested bail hearing in April, gardai alleged at about 9.30pm on the night in question, a 16-year-old boy was “set upon by five males”.

According to the prosecution, the boy was attacked by a group dressed in black wearing ski masks, hats and gloves, and a hammer, wrench and knife were used as weapons.

The boy was allegedly “bundled” into the boot of a Saab car but other people intervened and “fought to pull him from the boot”.

The court heard the teen was attacked again and badly injured, requiring hospitalisation. However, he did not engage with the investigation apart from providing a DNA sample.

Gardai obtained CCTV footage, and DNA samples were taken from the clothing recovered. It was alleged the Saab was bought in south Dublin hours before the incident and abandoned later.

Mr O’Driscoll was charged following a 15-month investigation by the incident room at Finglas Garda station.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charge, which is under Section 15 of the Public Order Act and alleges that Mr O’Driscoll used or threatened to use unlawful violence, along with others, in a public place.

The offence carries a potential maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a possible fine.