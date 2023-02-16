Finglas army technician avoids jail after drunken abuse and spitting at Dublin bouncers

Seweron Lesik (27) kicked out as gardaí tried to put him into a patrol van

An army aircraft technician had to be pepper-sprayed by gardaí as he resisted arrest for drunkenly spitting at pub security on a busy street.

Seweron Lesik (27) kicked out as gardaí tried to put him into a patrol van in what a judge described as a “nasty incident”.

Judge John Brennan adjourned the case and told him to pay €500 to charity to avoid career-threatening public order convictions.

Lesik, of Seagrave Terrace, Meakstown, Finglas pleaded guilty to public intoxication, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and garda obstruction.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí found him being restrained by security staff on the ground outside a pub on Camden Street on January 21.

He was aggressive, used “curse words” and spat towards a security guard before refusing to give gardaí his name and address.

He was abusive to the gardaí, kicked out when he was placed in a patrol van and refused to put his legs in. He was pepper-sprayed to get him to comply. Lesik did not recall the incident but accepted the facts, his solicitor Andrew Broderick said.

He “does not respond well to alcohol when he drinks to excess,” and did not intend to do so again, Mr Broderick said.

Lesik had no previous convictions but had been cautioned before.

He was in a “significant role” in the army as a technician on aircraft and machinery in Baldonnel. The judge said he would strike out the charges if the charity donation was paid.