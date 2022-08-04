Financial advisor at bank accused of falsifying documents after customer lost €5,000
A FINANCIAL advisor at a bank has been accused of using falsified documents for an investment plan for a customer, who lost €5,000.
Gavin Kelly (33) allegedly “altered” documents that were found to contain forged signatures related to the investment’s potential loss, a court heard.
The case was adjourned at Blanchardstown District Court for Mr Kelly to decide on a plea.
The accused, with an address at Talavera House, Myrtle Road, Baldoyle, Dublin is charged with using a false instrument, under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.
The offence is alleged to have happened at KBC Bank, Blanchardstown on October 6, 2019.
Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said the DPP directed that the case could be dealt with at district court level on a plea of guilty only.
Judge Gerard Jones asked for an outline of the allegations.
Sgt Callaghan said the alleged victim presented at KBC with the intention of investing €60,000 into the bank.
Read more
She met the accused who was working as a financial advisor at KBC. He talked her through investment opportunities and she agreed to invest money into two guaranteed funds that would not lose money, Sgt Callaghan said.
This was allegedly submitted by the accused and the following year, the woman received a statement saying her investment had lost €5,000.
She questioned this and was sent the policy documents that she had signed. According to the prosecution, the policy had two forged signatures in relation to the potential loss of investment.
When she queried this there was an investigation by KBC and Mr Kelly was allegedly found to have altered the documents.
Judge Jones asked if there was any loss to the woman.
Sgt Callaghan said the bank was liable so the €5,000 loss was to KBC.
Judge Jones accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to be dealt with in the district court in the event of a guilty plea.
If the accused pleads not guilty, it will be sent forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.
The judge ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence and adjourned the case to a date in October.
