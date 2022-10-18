Fifth man arrested as part of Garda probe into fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley in Tralee

Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley (43) died after he suffered fatal stab injuries at New Rath cemetery, in Rathass, Tralee

A fifth man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal stabbing of Tommy Dooley assault in Tralee, Co Kerry.

The man, in his late 20s, was arrested yesterday evening and detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda station.

He was later released without charge late last night as gardai added that investigations ongoing.

Thomas 'Tommy' Dooley (43) died after he suffered fatal stab injuries at New Rath cemetery, in Rathass, Tralee on October 5, as he attended the burial of a Kerry mother-of-five.

His wife, Siobhan, was injured as she went to her husband's aid when he was surrounded by a group of assailants.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to help Mr Dooley, he was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to nearby University Hospital Kerry (UHK).

His wife was also treated at UHK for slash-type injuries but was subsequently discharged.

Mr Dooley resided in Killarney but had lived for a period in Cork.

His funeral last week took place amid a major policing operation.

He was laid to rest in his wife Siobhan’s hometown of Tullamore where a large crowd of family and friends gathered to pay their last respects.

A significant Garda presence was on hand to ensure the ceremony and burial went off peacefully with sniffer dogs used to carry out searches ahead of the event.

Officers from the Armed Support Unit were also visible along with members of the mounted unit on horseback.

Inside the Church of the Assumption wreaths with photos of Tommy Dooley with family members and another spelling out ‘husband’ adorned the altar.

Pall bearers carried his coffin, draped with a Kerry flag through the church gates and after Mass was brought to his final resting place at Clonminch Cemetery.

One of his daughters earlier posted a moving tribute to her father on social media in the hours before the funeral.

She said that “like our lord sacrificed himself for the world you sacrificed yourself for mommy and the children so you are our perfect angel.”

“You always said if I could take my heart out and give it to you just to show you how much I love you, but daddy you never had to do that because you made it very clear to us all that you meant what you said.”

“One thing you didn't do was teach us how to live without you and I don’t know how we're going to do it.”

She also mentioned the close relationship the 43-year-old had with his two grandchildren.

“Daddy you only got to see two grand-children but you was so proud of them, you could see your face light up when they were with you Daddy and they genuinely were obsessed by you.”

“They would be in your arms and when one the children wanted to hold them you wouldn't leave them out of your hands, the joy they brought to you for that small time.”

“They only have pictures and videos of you now but even out of them few pictures and videos it will show them how much you loved them and don't worry we will be telling them about you every day, so they don't forget.”

“I promise you Daddy we won't shut up talking and tell stories about all the things you used to do or say.”

“I'll see you later daddy when it's our time and I know you'll be there with your hands out for a hug and a tear falling down your face, ‘till that day Daddy, I love you with every inch of my heart.”

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident at Rathass on 5 October to contact them amid concerns a number of people have not yet come forward.

Between 80 and 100 people are believed to have been at the cemetery at the time of the fatal incident at lunchtime last Wednesday week.