Fianna Fail man’s dad avoids conviction after locking dogs in metal container in scorching heat

The dogs were later taken away by the local dog warden and rehomed

The father of a Fianna Fail councillor has avoided a conviction despite pleading guilty to four animal welfare offences.

Martin Lovett (51), with an address in Kilnaleck, Co Cavan, appeared before Cavan District Court on Tuesday in relation to four animal welfare offences on July 18, 2021.

Neighbours became concerned after hearing dogs barking in distress at a property in Aghgegna, Co Cavan, and found them locked in a metal container in scorching heat.

Mr Lovett is the father of Fianna Fail councillor Craig Lovett, who attended the scene and spoke to gardai after they called to the property that day.

The dogs were later taken away by the local dog warden and rehomed.

.

Martin Lovett later gave a media interview during which he said he was the owner of the dogs.

He pleaded guilty at Cavan District Court on Tuesday to four offences contrary to Section 11 (1) (a) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

However, Judge Deirdre Geraghty agreed to strike out the matter after Mr Lovett agreed to pay €750 to Cavan Society of Protection of Cruelty to Animals.

“The money was paid and I will strike out all matters on that basis,” Judge Geraghty said.

Tina Boyle of the Cavan SPCA who was present at the property before the dogs were seized said she will thank Mr Lovett publicly when she receives the money.

“If he has to pay Cavan SPCA, he won’t like it. I’ll take it anyway. I’ll put a big thing up [online] and thank him very much for the proceeds of his court case. Let everybody know and thank him very much for it.”

She added: “There needs to be laws enforced that say you cannot do this.

“If you get in trouble and it’s proved you’ve done wrong with animals, you either should not be allowed have those animals again or be very limited.”

Tina told how she was contacted by gardai on the day of the incident.

Fianna Fail councillor Craig Lovett

Temperatures were in the mid-to-late 20Cs and neighbours became concerned after hearing dogs barking loudly from the property in distress for a lengthy period of time.

When they went to investigate, they found a male cocker spaniel, two female Llewellin setters and a female boxer locked up in a metal horse box in the field unattended in the heat.

They contacted gardai who then contacted Tina.

“I had only arrived when the dog warden and Craig Lovett arrived.

“I followed them in walking. Craig Lovett said, ‘get her the f*** off my property’,” she said.

“The guards escorted me off the property then.”

The dogs were later rehomed.

The Sunday World contacted Cllr Lovett after the incident, but he denied the dogs had been left in a trailer before refusing to comment further and hanging up the phone.