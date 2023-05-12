Feuding thug who ‘butchered’ man with Stanley knife in chipper is jailed

A man who carried out a “vicious” stabbing at a fast food restaurant has been jailed for six and a half years following a hearing at Longford Circuit Court.

Patrick Stokes (28), of Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford, previously pleaded guilty to section four assault causing serious harm to Martin McDonagh at Luigi’s chipper on Main Street Longford on April 5, 2022.

This afternoon, Mr Stokes entered a guilty plea to section three assault on the owner of the fast food joint, Peter Vocella, who sustained a cut to his right thumb during the altercation.

Detective Sergeant Keelin Brennan, outlining the evidence for Judge Kenneth Connolly, confirmed that an earlier altercation had taken place at a filling station on the outskirts of the town that day, during which Martin McDonagh had allegedly waved a large stick at members of the Stokes family.

Soon afterwards, while Patrick Stokes and his wife, Jacinta Stokes, were driving down Longford’s Main Street, Mr McDonagh was spotted outside Luigi’s prompting Mr Stokes to pull over and confront him.

CCTV footage played in court showed the interior of the chipper, where Mr McDonagh and Mr Stokes had an altercation, resulting in Mr Stokes producing a stanley carpet knife and slashing at Mr McDonagh, making contact on several occasions.

The footage also showed owner of Luigi’s, Peter Vocella, rushing to aid Mr McDonagh.

When he opened the hatch, the altercation moved behind the counter and Mr Vocella sustained a cut to his finger in the process.

Mr McDonagh sustained a number of serious injuries during the incident and, when ambulance personnel arrived 35 minutes later, they had serious concerns for his well being, as the injuries were “severe and life threatening”.

Mr McDonagh, the court heard, was very pale, had a number of deep lacerations on his body.

The placing of a makeshift tourniquet, tied by Mr Vocella saved his life, according to a medical report by Mr Shahbaz Monsoor of Mullingar Hospital.

In his report, Mr Monsoor confirmed that Mr McDonagh suffered a large number of wounds consistent with stabbing, including four extensive scalp wounds, which resulted in significant blood loss.

His right upper arm suffered a “full thickness” laceration of 10 centimetres in length.

He also suffered a right shoulder wound of seven centimetres, two seven centimetre wounds to his forearm, a wound by his ear, a significant back wound and torso wounds.

He needed a blood transfusion and resuscitation in the Emergency Department before he was brought to the operating theatre.

He was initially transferred to the Intensive Care Unit and then to the day ward, with Mr Mansoor stating his injuries “could have been fatal”.

A medical report in respect of Mr Vocella confirmed a laceration to his right thumb, which needed stitches.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Det Sgt Brennan, Mr McDonagh labelled the incident as a “savage attack in broad daylight”.

He says he lives for his “little family”, which includes his wife, Kylie, and their three children, ages six, four and nine months.

His wife, he said, was pregnant with their youngest when this attack was carried out.

“I’m embarrassed to go out. I won’t take my shirt off in public. I’m embarrassed to get a haircut,” he said, referring to the large number of scars on his body and head as a result of this incident.

He also said he suffers “severe depression and anxiety”.

Mr McDonagh commended restaurant owner, Mr Vocella, stating “if it wasn’t for Peter, I wouldn’t be here” and noting that the man got hurt when he was stepping in to help.

“I have moved my family to England. I could never feel Longford could ever be a safe place for me, Kylie or my family,” he said, referring to the attack as “butchery”.

“I have so many scars, it’s impossible to hide them,” he said, adding that “if it wasn’t for Kylie and my children, I would just give up, as I am not living, I am only existing.”

Det Sgt Brennan confirmed to the court that this incident was part of a longstanding feud between the two families, which he said began in 2007 or 2008, before Mr McDonagh came to Longford.

“Martin McDonagh came to Longford around 2012 or 2014.

"There was no animosity until he became involved with another Stokes family and got into a relationship with one of their daughters,” said Det Sgt Brennan.

There have been a number of incidents since, he added, with the situation very much being “tit for tat” for a number of years.

Mr Stokes has a number of relevant previous convictions, which were outlined to the court by Det Sgt Brennan.

The most recent of these was in Longford Circuit Court, when Mr Stokes was convicted of production of an article, assault and affray during an incident on Ballymahon Street where Mr McDonagh was also the injured party.

In September 2019, he was convicted of an assault in Mullingar.

He was also convicted of criminal damage in July 2018, but it was accepted the damage was done to the wing mirror of a car during an incident where Mr Stokes himself was assaulted.

Mr Stokes, for his part, entered a plea of guilty at the first opportunity and expressed remorse for his wrongdoing.

He turned himself in to Gardaí after the incident occurred and cooperated fully.

He accepted that he was “after dragging my family down”.

In a letter of apology, which he read out to the court and to Mr McDonagh today, Mr Stokes said his actions that day “still haunt my mind” and that “since then, I have felt nothing but shame, guilt and regret”.

“These issues between our families have been going on for years and years and nothing good has ever come out of it, just hurt and pain,” he said.

“I hope that someday, all this bad feeling will come to an end and we’ll be able to pass each other on the street.”

In a separate letter to anyone who witnessed the incident, and to the people of Longford in general, Mr Stokes said he was “extremely sorry to be the person who has caused more bad publicity for Longford”.

“I’m so sorry to everyone and hope that in the future I can do something positive to make up for my wrongdoings,” he said.

Mr Stokes’ father, Martin Stokes, also took to the witness to address the court, expressing his concern for the younger generations of the two families.

“I haven’t been involved (in the fighting) in any way these past 17 years,” he said.

“My concern is something went on 17 years ago and Martin and my son were children at the time. They were friends and as soon as Martin McDonagh got married into the family, it all started again.

“I feel sorry for this younger generation that’s paying for something that went on with their fathers and grandfathers.

"It’s the younger generation that has to pay for it. I would like to see an end to it and for the whole lot of us to get on with our lives.”

Judge Connolly commended Mr Martin Stokes for stepping up to support his son and thanked him for doing so. He said that Mr McDonagh was “butchered” on the date in question.

“I would beseech the two families to hear the words of Martin Stokes and bring this to an end,” he said.

Turning to sentencing, Judge Connolly said the incident was “an utterly vicious attack with a knife”, which was “indiscriminate of the areas that Mr McDonagh was injured”.

The injuries were “significant”, he said, and it was “very telling that Dr Mansoor said Mr McDonagh required a blood transfusion and resuscitation” while in the emergency department.

“Indeed, the hero of the moment was Mr Vocella who tied a tourniquet around Mr McDonagh’s upper arm,” he said.

He noted that, as well as the significant physical scarring suffered by Mr McDonagh, there were “significant psychological scars”, the effects of which could be considered “catastrophic”.

In mitigation, Judge Connolly noted the early guilty plea, the genuine remorse shown by Mr Stokes, as well as the willingness to pay compensation.

He fixed a headline sentence of 12 years imprisonment in relation to the section four assault and, taking the mitigating factors into account, reduced that to seven years and six months, suspending the final 12 months for a period of three years.

In respect of the section three assault, he imposed a two year sentence, which he reduced to one year, to be served concurrently to the longer sentence. The production of an article charge was taken into consideration.