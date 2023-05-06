Father-of-two caught dealing crack cocaine from back of his pants
Derek Cooling (29) was arrested after a search when gardaí saw him removing a package from his trousers.
A father-of-two was caught with five deals of crack cocaine after gardaí saw him in a “hand-to-hand” transaction on a city street.
Judge Treasa Kelly gave him a four-month suspended sentence.
Cooling, with an address at Old Church Crescent, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to sell or supply.
Dublin District Court heard gardaí saw the accused and another man in a suspicious hand-to-hand transaction at O’Donovan Rossa Bridge, Dublin 7 on February 1 last year.
Cooling was seen removing a white package from the back of his trousers. A garda approached and searched the accused, finding five individual deals of crack cocaine.
The accused had 49 previous convictions for offences including possession of drugs.
He was homeless and using drugs at the time of the latest incident, his solicitor John Shanley said. Cooling was “significantly unwell” and attending hospitals at the moment.
Judge Kelly said it was a “serious matter”. She suspended the sentence for 18 months.
